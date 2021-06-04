Nebraska Friday Night Lights: Camp No. 1 breakdown

Here is a complete breakdown of everything we learned from Nebraska's first Friday Night Light's Camp.

2023 Nebraska TE commit Ben Brahmer. (Sean Callahan)

The last time Nebraska hosted a Friday Night Lights camp Benjamin Brahmer was heading into his freshman year. Now two years and a pandemic later, Brahmer is now entering his junior season at Pierce high school and is a Nebraska football tight end commit.

Brahmer worked out for the first time in-person for the Huskers staff and did not disappoint by bring down several good catches and displaying his length and agility. Husker quarterback Adrian Martinez even jumped in to throw a pass to Brahmer, which the tight end caught beautifully on the tips of his fingers.

Lincoln Southeast OL Gunnar Gottula. (Sean Callahan)

Offensive lineman Gunnar Gottula from Lincoln Southeast was another headliner on Friday. Gottula, who the Huskers have been communicating with frequently, impressed at the camp and earned an offer to Nebraska, which he announced shortly after the camp’s conclusion.

Offensive line coach Greg Austin worked with Gottula to strengthen his initial punch when coming off the line. In drills against defensive lineman, Gottula did a consistent job of keeping the D-lineman in front of him. The next camp Gunnar is attending is at Notre Dame on Sunday. Ryan Gottula, Gunnar’s father and the head football coach at Lincoln Southeast, was glowing with pride when Gunnar approached his parents at the end of the camp. Ryan patted Gunnar on the chest with a huge smile on his face, almost like he knew the offer was coming.

2023 Grand Island Northwest OLB Victor Isele. (Sean Callahan)

Other FNL Camp No. 1 standouts

2023 Grand Island Northwest outside linebacker Victor Isele is a name to know. He worked defensive end and edge rusher and is coming off a track season where he an electronic time of 11.26 seconds in the 100-meter dash, and 23.7 seconds in the 200.

It was clear that outside linebacker coach Mike Dawson was paying special attention to Justin Eklund on Friday night. In a drill where a running back runs 10 yards and attempts to juke out a linebacker, Dawson pulled Eklund over and demonstrated techniques on the running back. After the next rep, Dawson applauded Eklund's adjustment. Eklund camp to Lincoln with offers from Arizona State, Utah State and Air Force.

2023 Lincoln High WR Beni Ngoyi (Sean Callahan)

As his numbers show, Beni Ngoyi is very lengthy but has a frame that with the resources of a Division I program can be built upon. He showed speed especially in his footwork and decent hands. Ngoyi is a three-sport athlete (track and basketball) and his athleticism on the field reflected that. Ngoyi does not have any offers yet.

Gretna native Zane Flores showed off his skills for quarterback coach Mario Verduzco for the first time in person. He completed several good passes and was clearly thinking through his mechanics during the warm-up drills which is typical when Verduzco provides direction to quarterbacks. Flores also has the attention of Iowa State, Northwestern and North Dakota State but has yet to receive an offer.

Lewis Central is apparently turning into a tight end factory. After Thomas Fidone's departure, Brayden Loftin transferred from Omaha Burke because Omaha Public School's didn't have a season. Loftin will stay at Lewis Central and his skills will be used in an offense that was previously created to highlight tight ends. Loftin had a one-hour private workout with Nebraska's staff today previously to the camp.

2022 Hapeville (Ga.) Charter cornerback Quantaves Gaskins

One of the surprise names that emerged from FNL Camp No. 1 was Hapeville (Ga.) Charter cornerback Quantaves Gaskins. The 6-foot-2, 185 Gaskins was a Sean Beckton invite, and grabbed the attention of several of the NU staff. "I felt good about what I was able to showcase," Gaskins said. "I recently converted to DB last season so it was important for me to come show my potential. The feedback was positive and just being acknowledged by Coach Frost, Coach Chinander gives me momentum to keep working."

Ellsworth (Wisc.) running back Max Grand. (Sean Callahan)

Ellsworth (Wisc.) running back Max Grand was the only player in his position group that had on a black jersey, which highlighted the recruitable prospects in attendance. Grand stood out and showed good versatility as both a ball carrier and receiver.

Another under-the-radar in-state name for the Class of 2022 is Scottsbluff edge rusher Chance Symons. He was just one of three linemen along with Gottula and Isele that had on black jerseys on Friday night. He played with a very high motor during the one-on-one drills.

Hayden Stec will be the top 2022 prospect on Elkhorn's team. He flashed at times during the linebacker drills on Friday.

Norris (Neb.) quarterback Cooper Hausmann took part in Nebraska's FNL camp. He's fresh off a track season where he placed second in Class B with a time of 10.94 seconds in the 100-meter dash.

Durant (Iowa) athlete Nolan Delong will be a name to keep tabs on. He's one of the top 2023 prospects to watch in the state, as he rushed for over 1,500 yards as a sophomore. He was the most notable Iowa prospect in attendance on Friday.