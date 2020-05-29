 Nebraska Freshman DB Henry Gray enters his name in transfer portal
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-29 14:58:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Nebraska freshman DB Henry Gray enters his name in the transfer portal

Freshman defensive back Henry Gray entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal on Friday.
Freshman defensive back Henry Gray entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal on Friday. (Nate Clouse)
Sean Callahan • HuskerOnline
Publisher
@Sean_Callahan
Sean Callahan has worked with Rivals.com since 2000, and has been the Publisher of HuskerOnline since 2007. He also reports for KETV Channel 7 in Omaha, NET's Big Red Wrap-Up and KFAB Radio in Omaha.

Freshman Nebraska safety Henry Gray has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal on Friday HuskerOnline has confirmed.

Gray later tweeted that his reason for leaving the program had to due with an "unanticipated family situation."

The Miami native was an early enrollee back in January and was one of four Florida natives NU signed in their 2020 defensive back class.

Gray is the fourth Husker scholarship player since March 2 that has either entered the transfer portal or medically retired from football.

He joins quarterback Noah Vedral, wide receiver Jaevon McQuitty and kicker Barret Pickering.

Vedral recently announced his transfer to Rutgers, while McQuitty has yet to land anywhere as a two-year graduate transfer. Pickering medically retired from the game of football.

Nebraska will officially begin unorganized workouts in Lincoln on Monday.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}