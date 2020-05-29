Freshman Nebraska safety Henry Gray has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal on Friday HuskerOnline has confirmed.

Gray later tweeted that his reason for leaving the program had to due with an "unanticipated family situation."

The Miami native was an early enrollee back in January and was one of four Florida natives NU signed in their 2020 defensive back class.

Gray is the fourth Husker scholarship player since March 2 that has either entered the transfer portal or medically retired from football.

He joins quarterback Noah Vedral, wide receiver Jaevon McQuitty and kicker Barret Pickering.

Vedral recently announced his transfer to Rutgers, while McQuitty has yet to land anywhere as a two-year graduate transfer. Pickering medically retired from the game of football.

Nebraska will officially begin unorganized workouts in Lincoln on Monday.