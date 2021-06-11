Nebraska Football Recruiting: June 11 official visitor preview

Nebraska is hosting six official visitors on June 11 after eight visitors the previous week. The Huskers nabbed a commitment from Lakeview, Minn. tight end Chase Androff on Monday after his official visit on June 4. With three commitments in the class of 2022, NU hopes to keep the commits rolling in. This weekend's group of players is heavier on defensive positions compared to last week's group. Four defensive recruits and two recruits on offense will visit Nebraska during its second week of official visits. These official visits include perhaps NU's top inside linebacker target and several other interesting targets. HuskerOnline.com breaks it all down for you in this visitor preview.

Offense

Ashton Hayes is taking his official visit one week after four-star running back Justin Williams was in Lincoln for his official. The duo is the only two running backs on Nebraska's list of official visitors. Hayes visited the University of California on June 4 and, after Nebraska, doesn't have any more officials lined up. He has offers from Wisconsin, Utah, Oregon State, Nevada and more. As a junior at McQueen High School, Hayes racked up 607 yards on 114 carries during a shortened five-game season. During a full 13-game schedule his sophomore year, Hayes rushed for 2,429 yards with 272 carries and averaged nine yards per carry.

Grant Page is fresh off an official visit of Kansas State on June 4. Page is the second wide receiver to tour Nebraska after Landon Samson, a three-star wideout from Southlake, Texas. Page has offers from Colorado, Iowa State, Michigan State, Wake Forest and more. The receiver caught 58 passes for 815 yards during the seven games of his junior season. As a sophomore, with a full 12-game schedule, Page had 1,250 yards on 76 receptions.

Defense

Nebraska will have two defensive backs on official visits. Avery Powell has 28 offers but the Huskers are his only official visit scheduled thus far. His top six schools are Wisconsin, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Penn State, Boston College and Nebraska, according to a tweet from March. He also received offers from Florida, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Michigan. Markeith Williams has a schedule filled with official visits. After Nebraska, he will visit Miami on June 18 then Ohio State on June 25. Williams announced his top three on Twitter on January 5 which included Alabama, Ohio State and Florida. However, he isn't scheduled to be taking an official visit to two of those schools.

Tyler Martin is the highest-ranked recruit during this weekend. Martin has another official visit at Penn State on June 22. He decommitted from Michigan after a lengthy commitment period in January. HuskerOnline caught up with Martin for a more in-depth preview. Nebraska Official Visit Preview: LB Tyler Martin