The Nebraska football team picked up commit No. 4 on Sunday from Orlando cornerback Tamon Lynum.

The 6-foot-2, 177 pound Lynum was one of seven official visitors in Lincoln this past weekend before things move into the dead period.

Lynum is the first commit the Huskers have landed since Apr. 13.

He's also the first recruit Nebraska has landed from the state of Florida since the class of 2018. NU did not sign a single player from Florida in the class of 2019.

HuskerOnline will have much more on Lynum and what his commitment means to Nebraska.