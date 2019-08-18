In 2018 Nebraska had three different linebackers that played around 800 snaps. After that, only two other linebackers played more than 200 snaps, with 290 being the next highest. As inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud sizes up the numbers from last season, he knows that's not a winning formula to continue to play guys 80+ snaps per game. When Ruud looks at his inside linebackers heading into 2019, he feels like that depth should improve, mainly with the rise of juniors Collin Miller and Will Honas this August.

Barrett Ruud would like to keep the snap count numbers for his linebackers 50 to 60 per game in 2019. (Tyler Krecklow)

Honas played four games in 2018 before suffering a season-ending knee injury at Michigan, while Miller has been primarily a special teams players that has seen limited work at linebacker. Both players have taken a big step in the right direction and that should give Ruud the ability to play Honas and Miller with senior Mohamed Barry. "I think those guys are playing too good to keep any of them off the field," Ruud said of Honas and Miller. "I think it’s going to be important that we play all three of those guys a lot, that’s Mo (Barry), Collin (Miller) and Will (Honas). "Because of our offense we’re going to go fast and we’re going to play a ton of plays on offense, but in turn, you play more plays on defense. And I don’t want to have two guys play 85 snaps a game, I’d rather have three guys playing a lot of snaps like 50 to 60. And that’s a normal football game 15 years ago. I think those guys are playing so well that anybody could step out on that grass and take command of the defense and make a bunch of plays and I’m going to rely on them to do that." With redshirt freshman Joseph Johnson and true freshman Nick Henrich out with injuries this August, it's opened the door for others like freshmen Luke Reimer and Jackson Hannah to get more reps as well. You still get the impression today though there's a sizeable gap between inside linebacker three to four on the depth chart.