Nebraska football final record predictions plus Week 7 CFB picks
Game day for the Nebraska football program is taking a break as the Huskers enjoy some much-needed rest time with the bye week.
Matt Rhule's team will hit the field for Big Ten action next Saturday against Northwestern (2:30 p.m. CT on Big Ten Network) as the Huskers look to go 4-3 and 2-2 in the conference against the Wildcats (3-3, 1-2).
That's part of a schedule that sets up well for Nebraska down the stretch with home games against Purdue (Oct. 28), Maryland (Nov. 11) and Iowa (Nov. 24) plus road tilts at Michigan State (Nov. 4) and Wisconsin (Nov. 18).
In looking ahead to that slate, the Inside Nebraska crew dishes out final record predictions for the Huskers as they seek their first bowl game since 2016.
And, in the meantime, our Week 7 college football picks are in as we gear up for an intriguing slate this weekend loaded with four top-25 games and a Big Ten matchup that all Husker fans should have their eyes on.
>> SUBSCRIBE: All access to our premium content & boards for $9.95/month
=========================
Nebraska Final Record Predictions
ZACK: 7-5
STEVE: 7-5
GREG: 8-4
GEOFF: 6-6
JANSEN: 6-6
“The Ten” … Games to Pick
|Matchup
|Spread
|
Tulane (4-1) at Memphis (4-1) on Friday
|
TULN -5.0
|
Michigan State (2-3) at Rutgers (4-2)
|
RUTG -5.0
|
Georgia Southern (4-1) at James Madison (5-0)
|
JMU -4.5
|
8 Oregon (5-0) at 7 Washington (5-0)
|
WASH -3.0
|
Iowa (5-1) at Wisconsin (4-1)
|
WISC -10.0
|
Wyoming (5-1) at Air Force (5-0)
|
AF -10.5
|
10 USC (6-0) at 21 Notre Dame (5-2)
|
ND -2.5
|
25 Miami (4-1) at 12 North Carolina (5-0)
|
UNC -3.5
|
Missouri (5-1) at 24 Kentucky (5-1)
|
UK -2.5
|
18 UCLA (4-1) at 15 Oregon State (5-1)
|
ORST -3.5
|Zack
|Steve
|Greg
|Geoff
|Jansen
|
Tulane
|
Tulane
|
Memphis - $
|
Tulane
|
Memphis - $
|
Rutgers
|
Rutgers
|
Rutgers
|
Rutgers
|
MSU
|
JMU
|
JMU
|
Ga. Southern - $
|
JMU
|
JMU
|
Washington
|
Oregon - $
|
Washington
|
Oregon - $
|
Washington
|
Wisconsin
|
Iowa
|
Iowa
|
Iowa
|
Wisconsin
|
Air Force
|
Wyoming
|
Air Force
|
Wyoming
|
Air Force
|
USC - $
|
USC - $
|
USC - $
|
Notre Dame
|
USC - $
|
UNC
|
UNC
|
UNC
|
UNC
|
UNC
|
Mizzou - $
|
Kentucky
|
Mizzou - $
|
Kentucky
|
Kentucky
|
UCLA - $
|
Oregon State
|
Oregon State
|
UCLA
|
Oregon State
|
Last week:
7-2-1 (8 pts)
|
Last week:
3-6-1 (4 pts)
|
Last week:
5-4-1 (6 pts)
|
Last week:
5-4-1 (6 pts)
|
Last week:
5-4-1 (6 pts)
Season Standings After Week 6
Jansen: 28-28-4 (31 pts)
Zack: 27-30-3 (31 pts)
Steve: 26-30-4 (28 pts)
Greg: 24-31-5 (28 pts)
Geoff: 25-31-4 (26 pts)
Important notes:
>>> Our 10 picks in the table above are made "Against the Spread." For those unfamiliar with how ATS picks work, head to this link for a full rundown!
>>> The spreads are locked in at 2 p.m. Wednesday every week. Each staff member had the same spread to consider.
>>> Scoring System: 1 point awarded in the season standings for each correct pick, 1 bonus point awarded for correctly picking an upset straight-up, 1 bonus point awarded for predicting the exact score + winner of Nebraska's game.
>>> We will do weekly picks during the regular season, and we will extend it into the postseason if Nebraska reaches a bowl game.
–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––