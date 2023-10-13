Game day for the Nebraska football program is taking a break as the Huskers enjoy some much-needed rest time with the bye week.

Matt Rhule's team will hit the field for Big Ten action next Saturday against Northwestern (2:30 p.m. CT on Big Ten Network) as the Huskers look to go 4-3 and 2-2 in the conference against the Wildcats (3-3, 1-2).

That's part of a schedule that sets up well for Nebraska down the stretch with home games against Purdue (Oct. 28), Maryland (Nov. 11) and Iowa (Nov. 24) plus road tilts at Michigan State (Nov. 4) and Wisconsin (Nov. 18).

In looking ahead to that slate, the Inside Nebraska crew dishes out final record predictions for the Huskers as they seek their first bowl game since 2016.

And, in the meantime, our Week 7 college football picks are in as we gear up for an intriguing slate this weekend loaded with four top-25 games and a Big Ten matchup that all Husker fans should have their eyes on.

