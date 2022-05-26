Nebraska football announces 7 games of 2022 TV schedule

Nebraska football announced half of its TV schedule and game times on Thursday afternoon for the 2022 season.

The Huskers kick off the season in Ireland against Northwestern on Aug. 27 at 11:30 a.m. CT on FOX.

Nebraska returns for a four-game homestand starting with North Dakota on BTN at 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 3, followed by Georgia Southern on FS1 at 6:30 p.m. under the lights on Sept. 10.

One of the most historic rivalries in college football, Nebraska vs. Oklahoma, will be on Big Noon Kickoff on FOX on Sept. 17 as the game begins at 11 a.m. in Lincoln.

The final game in the homestand is Nebraska's homecoming game which is against Indiana on Oct. 1. The network hasn't been announced but kickoff will be at either 6 or 6:30 p.m.

Just as Nebraska and Rutgers did two seasons ago, the two teams will play under the Friday night lights again in 2022. FS1 will have the call at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, NJ at 6 p.m. CT.

The last game that was announced today was Iowa. The Huskers travel to Iowa City for a Black Friday kickoff at 3 p.m. CT on BTN for their final regular game of the season.

The five remaining game times and TV networks will be announced in-season 6-12 days before the games scheduled date.