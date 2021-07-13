Nebraska football adds Texas Tech DB transfer Kyan Brumfield

Nebraska added even more depth to its secondary with the addition of former Texas Tech and Colgate walk-on transfer Kyan Brumfield.

HuskerOnline.com confirmed with Brumfield on Tuesday that he was enrolled in classes and working out with the Huskers this summer. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot, 185-pound junior from San Antonio, Texas, appeared in six games for Texas Tech last season, playing primarily on special teams, and was an Academic All-Big 12 first-team selection.

Before that, Brumfield played three seasons at Colgate from 2017-19 while appearing in 17 career games with 12 tackles and two pass breakups.

He held other scholarship offers from New Mexico, Duquesne, and Hampton as an unranked 2017 recruit out of San Antonio (Texas) Brandeis.