Nebraska, Florida the early leaders for two-way star Kamauri Whitfield

As Kamauri Whitfield approaches some 30 scholarship offers ahead of his junior season of high school, some new tenders come in with more weight than others.

On Wednesday, he helped Orlando (Fla.) The First Academy to a team 7-on-7 title at the University of Florida in working the wide receiver and defensive back postitions. He would learn of a Gators scholarship offer earned, via head coach Billy Napier himself, soon after.

"This offer is probably my favorite after Nebraska because it’s home," Whitfield told Rivals. "Just an hour away from me. The tradition, culture and love at Florida just moves me."

The 2027 standout says the Gator offer came as a two-way talent, something he is hearing more and more throughout the process despite the majority of tenders coming to play in the secondary at the next level.

Another SEC tab, with the program closest to home, hits in a memorable way.

"When your'e at the facility you automatically fall in love," he said. "Like it has this special feeling.

Auburn, Arkansas, Wisconsin and several others are new to the offer list, but the Nebraska tender in mid May also came after an in-person evaluation. The Huskers had coaches at TFA's spring game, where Whitfield scored on an 80-yard catch and run on the game's first play while flashing on defense on multiple occasions.