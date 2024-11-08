Published Nov 8, 2024
Nebraska final record predictions plus CFB Week 11 picks ATS
Game day for Nebraska football is more than a week away as quarterback Dylan Raiola, head coach Matt Rhule and the Huskers continue to rest up during their second of two bye weeks.

Nebraska travel to USC (4-5), return home vs. Wisconsin (5-4) and face Iowa (6-3) on the road to wrap the regular season. (Note: All records are current.)

As we await Nebraska's return to the field, the Inside Nebraska crew* gives its updated final record predictions for the Huskers and its College Football Week 11 picks against the spread!

*Publisher Zack Carpenter, staff writer Steve Marik, recruiting analyst Tim Verghese and digital producer Jansen Coburn

NEBRASKA FINAL RECORD PREDICTIONS

ZACK: 7-5 overall, 4-5 Big Ten

@ USC – W

vs. Wisconsin – W

@ Iowa – L


STEVE: 7-5 overall, 4-5 Big Ten

@ USC – W

vs. Wisconsin – L

@ Iowa – W


TIM: 6-6 overall, 3-6 Big Ten

@ USC – L

vs. Wisconsin – W

@ Iowa – L


JANSEN: 6-6 overall, 3-6 Big Ten

@ USC – L

vs. Wisconsin – W

@ Iowa – L

CFB WEEK 11 PICKS

CFB Week 11 Games*
*Spreads as of Tuesday at 4 p.m. CT
MatchupSpread

Iowa (6-3) @ UCLA (3-5) – Friday

IOWA -5.5

Minnesota (6-3) @ Rutgers (4-4)

MINN -6.5

Michigan (5-4) @ 8 Indiana (9-0)

IU -14.5

Washington (5-4) @ 6 Penn State (7-1)

PSU -13.5

2 Georgia (7-1) @ 16 Ole Miss (7-2)

UGA -2.5

21 Colorado (6-2) @ Texas Tech (6-3)

CU -3.5

South Carolina (5-3) @ 24 Vanderbilt (6-3)

SC -3.5

11 Alabama (6-2) @ 14 LSU (6-2)

ALA -3

8 BYU (8-0) @ Utah (4-4)

BYU -4

Nevada (3-7) @ 12 Boise State (7-1)

BSU -24.5

CFB Week 11 Picks ATS
$ = straight-up upset; all picks are made ATS (against the spread)
ZackSteveTimJansen

Iowa

UCLA

Iowa

Iowa

Rutgers – $

Rutgers

Minnesota

Rutgers – $

Indiana

Indiana

Indiana

Indiana

Washington

Penn State

Penn State

Washington

Georgia

Georgia

Ole Miss – $

Georgia

Colorado

Texas Tech – $

Texas Tech – $

Texas Tech – $

South Carolina

Vanderbilt – $

South Carolina

Vanderbilt – $

LSU – $

LSU – $

LSU – $

LSU – $

Utah – $

BYU

BYU

BYU

Boise State

Boise State

Nevada

Boise State

Last week:

4-6 (4 pts)

Last week:

5-5 (6 pts)

Last week:

5-5 (5 pts)

Last week:

2-8 (3 pts)

Important notes:

>>> Our 10 picks in the table above are made "Against the Spread." For example: If one of our staff members predicts Nebraska to beat Colorado, 35-31, they may still have Colorado listed on the chart because they are predicting a Nebraska win but do not believe the Huskers will cover the spread. For those unfamiliar with how ATS picks work, head to this link for a full rundown!

>>> The spreads are locked in on Thursday every week. Each staff member had the same spread to consider.

>>> Scoring System: 1 point awarded in the season standings for each correct pick, 1 bonus point awarded for correctly picking an upset straight up, 1 bonus point awarded for predicting the exact score + winner of Nebraska's game. Tiebreaker is the best W-L record. End-of-season tiebreaker is W-L record ATS in Nebraska games.

SEASON STANDINGS

1 – Tim: 53-46-1 (57 pts)

2 – Steve: 49-50-1 (57 pts)

3 – Zack: 46-53-1 (55 pts)

4 – Jansen: 38-61-1 (46 pts)


Record in straight-up upset picks:

Steve: 8-4

Tim: 3-3

Jansen: 9-10

Zack: 9-12

