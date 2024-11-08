Nebraska final record predictions plus CFB Week 11 picks ATS

Game day for Nebraska football is more than a week away as quarterback Dylan Raiola, head coach Matt Rhule and the Huskers continue to rest up during their second of two bye weeks.
Nebraska travel to USC (4-5), return home vs. Wisconsin (5-4) and face Iowa (6-3) on the road to wrap the regular season. (Note: All records are current.)
As we await Nebraska's return to the field, the Inside Nebraska crew* gives its updated final record predictions for the Huskers and its College Football Week 11 picks against the spread!
*Publisher Zack Carpenter, staff writer Steve Marik, recruiting analyst Tim Verghese and digital producer Jansen Coburn
NEBRASKA FINAL RECORD PREDICTIONS
ZACK: 7-5 overall, 4-5 Big Ten
@ USC – W
vs. Wisconsin – W
@ Iowa – L
STEVE: 7-5 overall, 4-5 Big Ten
@ USC – W
vs. Wisconsin – L
@ Iowa – W
TIM: 6-6 overall, 3-6 Big Ten
@ USC – L
vs. Wisconsin – W
@ Iowa – L
JANSEN: 6-6 overall, 3-6 Big Ten
@ USC – L
vs. Wisconsin – W
@ Iowa – L
CFB WEEK 11 PICKS
Important notes:
>>> Our 10 picks in the table above are made "Against the Spread." For example: If one of our staff members predicts Nebraska to beat Colorado, 35-31, they may still have Colorado listed on the chart because they are predicting a Nebraska win but do not believe the Huskers will cover the spread. For those unfamiliar with how ATS picks work, head to this link for a full rundown!
>>> The spreads are locked in on Thursday every week. Each staff member had the same spread to consider.
>>> Scoring System: 1 point awarded in the season standings for each correct pick, 1 bonus point awarded for correctly picking an upset straight up, 1 bonus point awarded for predicting the exact score + winner of Nebraska's game. Tiebreaker is the best W-L record. End-of-season tiebreaker is W-L record ATS in Nebraska games.
SEASON STANDINGS
1 – Tim: 53-46-1 (57 pts)
2 – Steve: 49-50-1 (57 pts)
3 – Zack: 46-53-1 (55 pts)
4 – Jansen: 38-61-1 (46 pts)
Record in straight-up upset picks:
Steve: 8-4
Tim: 3-3
Jansen: 9-10
Zack: 9-12