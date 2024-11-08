Nebraska final record predictions plus CFB Week 11 picks ATS

Game day for Nebraska football is more than a week away as quarterback Dylan Raiola, head coach Matt Rhule and the Huskers continue to rest up during their second of two bye weeks. Nebraska travel to USC (4-5), return home vs. Wisconsin (5-4) and face Iowa (6-3) on the road to wrap the regular season. (Note: All records are current.) As we await Nebraska's return to the field, the Inside Nebraska crew* gives its updated final record predictions for the Huskers and its College Football Week 11 picks against the spread! *Publisher Zack Carpenter, staff writer Steve Marik, recruiting analyst Tim Verghese and digital producer Jansen Coburn

ENJOYING INSIDE NEBRASKA?

NEBRASKA FINAL RECORD PREDICTIONS

ZACK: 7-5 overall, 4-5 Big Ten @ USC – W vs. Wisconsin – W @ Iowa – L

STEVE: 7-5 overall, 4-5 Big Ten @ USC – W vs. Wisconsin – L @ Iowa – W

TIM: 6-6 overall, 3-6 Big Ten @ USC – L vs. Wisconsin – W @ Iowa – L

JANSEN: 6-6 overall, 3-6 Big Ten @ USC – L vs. Wisconsin – W @ Iowa – L

CFB WEEK 11 PICKS

CFB Week 11 Games* *Spreads as of Tuesday at 4 p.m. CT Matchup Spread Iowa (6-3) @ UCLA (3-5) – Friday IOWA -5.5 Minnesota (6-3) @ Rutgers (4-4) MINN -6.5 Michigan (5-4) @ 8 Indiana (9-0) IU -14.5 Washington (5-4) @ 6 Penn State (7-1) PSU -13.5 2 Georgia (7-1) @ 16 Ole Miss (7-2) UGA -2.5 21 Colorado (6-2) @ Texas Tech (6-3) CU -3.5 South Carolina (5-3) @ 24 Vanderbilt (6-3) SC -3.5 11 Alabama (6-2) @ 14 LSU (6-2) ALA -3 8 BYU (8-0) @ Utah (4-4) BYU -4 Nevada (3-7) @ 12 Boise State (7-1) BSU -24.5

CFB Week 11 Picks ATS $ = straight-up upset; all picks are made ATS (against the spread) Zack Steve Tim Jansen Iowa UCLA Iowa Iowa Rutgers – $ Rutgers Minnesota Rutgers – $ Indiana Indiana Indiana Indiana Washington Penn State Penn State Washington Georgia Georgia Ole Miss – $ Georgia Colorado Texas Tech – $ Texas Tech – $ Texas Tech – $ South Carolina Vanderbilt – $ South Carolina Vanderbilt – $ LSU – $ LSU – $ LSU – $ LSU – $ Utah – $ BYU BYU BYU Boise State Boise State Nevada Boise State Last week: 4-6 (4 pts) Last week: 5-5 (6 pts) Last week: 5-5 (5 pts) Last week: 2-8 (3 pts)

Important notes: >>> Our 10 picks in the table above are made "Against the Spread." For example: If one of our staff members predicts Nebraska to beat Colorado, 35-31, they may still have Colorado listed on the chart because they are predicting a Nebraska win but do not believe the Huskers will cover the spread. For those unfamiliar with how ATS picks work, head to this link for a full rundown! >>> The spreads are locked in on Thursday every week. Each staff member had the same spread to consider. >>> Scoring System: 1 point awarded in the season standings for each correct pick, 1 bonus point awarded for correctly picking an upset straight up, 1 bonus point awarded for predicting the exact score + winner of Nebraska's game. Tiebreaker is the best W-L record. End-of-season tiebreaker is W-L record ATS in Nebraska games.

SEASON STANDINGS