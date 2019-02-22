Nebraska falls in Game 1 of doubleheader
Nebraska (3-2) fell to defending national champion Oregon State (5-0) in Game 1 of the four-game series in Surprise, Arizona. The Beavers 8-2 win handed the Huskers their second loss of the season.
Senior Chad Luensmann made his second start at the mound for the Huskers after allowing just five runs in three innings last week. Sophomore Connor Curry and Junior Ben Klenke also saw playing time.
Second baseman Alex Henwood left the game in the bottom of the fourth inning. The senior suffered a shoulder injury on a diving play. He did not return to the game.
Oregon State's Kevin Abel felt NU's presence at-bat in the fourth inning. Nebraska forced 35 pitches in the top of the fourth inning. The Beavers answered back with a strong offensive showing in the fifth inning, and three fielding errors from the Nebraska defense helped Oregon State come out on top.
Key moment: Fifth inning
Oregon State became a nightmare for Nebraska in the bottom of the fifth inning. Junior Preston Jones single to left field helped the Beavers gain a 2-0 lead. The rally continued from one of college baseball's top prospects. Junior Adley Rutschman sent Curry’s pitch over the wall for a three-run homer to increase the lead 5-0.
Offensive report: Slow start
NU's first hit of the day came in the sixth inning. The Huskers were held scoreless through five straight innings. Freshman Spencer Schwellenbach and senior Angelo Altavilla led the Huskers with two hits. NU combined for 17 strikeouts on the evening.
Pitching rundown: Three Huskers see action
Nebraska tested out the mound throughout the game. Luensmann recorded four strikeouts on the day. Curry replaced Luensmann during the bottom of the fifth inning. A forty-three minute rain delay ended Curry’s relief appearance. Klenke concluded the game in the circle for the Huskers.
What’s Next: Game 2 of the series
Nebraska faces Oregon State in Game 2 of the doubleheader Friday evening. First pitch on Saturday is set for 6 p.m. CST and the Huskers finish Sunday at 10 a.m CST.