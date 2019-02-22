Nebraska (3-2) fell to defending national champion Oregon State (5-0) in Game 1 of the four-game series in Surprise, Arizona. The Beavers 8-2 win handed the Huskers their second loss of the season.

Senior Chad Luensmann made his second start at the mound for the Huskers after allowing just five runs in three innings last week. Sophomore Connor Curry and Junior Ben Klenke also saw playing time.

Second baseman Alex Henwood left the game in the bottom of the fourth inning. The senior suffered a shoulder injury on a diving play. He did not return to the game.

Oregon State's Kevin Abel felt NU's presence at-bat in the fourth inning. Nebraska forced 35 pitches in the top of the fourth inning. The Beavers answered back with a strong offensive showing in the fifth inning, and three fielding errors from the Nebraska defense helped Oregon State come out on top.