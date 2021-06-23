Nebraska exceeded expectations for offensive lineman Jake Maikkula
The Huskers hosted a mid-week visitor.
Jake Maikkula made his way into Lincoln for a third visit. The previous two trips didn't allow him to go through any doors or meet any of the people at Nebraska. That was what was needed to tie it all together and the visit did not disappoint.
“I got in Monday,” Maikkula said. “We went out to dinner, hung out with some players and then went back to the hotel. My host was Turner Corcoran. I met some more offensive linemen and some defensive linemen as well.
“Some coaches also showed up to the dinner that night. Coach (Scott) Frost, coach (Greg) Austin and coach (Matt) Lubick were all there. I really appreciated all of them showing up that night.”
While Monday night had a lot of downtime, Maikkula said things really picked up on Tuesday. Maikkula had a full schedule of things to do.
“Tuesday was a lot of meetings. It was super helpful. We went from breakfast to the photoshoot which was super fun. We had a meeting with academics, strength and nutrition and the life after football folks. I had a pretty long meeting with coach (Zach) Duval.”
The Huskers current facilities are still some of the best but the plans that they have unveiled with their current construction are designed to be the best in the country.
“I thought that the current facilities were ridiculous,” Maikkula said. “The fact that they are making something even better is outstanding.”
On Wednesday morning Maikkula was meeting with his position coach and the head coach to watch film and discuss things going forward for the team.
“I met with coach Austin this morning to do some film study and then I had a meeting with coach Frost and coach Austin going over the plans for the program and how they see me fitting in and things going forward.”
The Husker staff see Maikkula starting off at one position but really have a plan for him to learn how to play all of the spots on the offensive line.
“They would like me to learn to do all five but they are starting me out as a tackle,” Maikkula said.
The visit got a perfect score from Maikkula. The ZOOM calls helped with virtual visits, but meeting the staff and the people at Nebraska face-to-face made the difference on the trip.
“It was a ‘10’,” Maikkula said. “Having been to Nebraska twice before it absolutely still exceeded my expectations. It’s hard to get a feel for people over ZOOM calls so I was very thankful to get to be around them on the trip. They are great people. Great coaches. I like how they teach. There are great things ahead for Nebraska football.”
Maikkula is back out the door tomorrow headed out on his last official visit Friday. He plans to make a decision very shortly after he returns from his final trip.
“I have a visit to Duke tomorrow and I will be there until Saturday," Maikkula said. "After that, I am done. I plan on making a decision before or on the 4th of July.”