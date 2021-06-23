Nebraska exceeded expectations for offensive lineman Jake Maikkula

The Huskers hosted a mid-week visitor. Jake Maikkula made his way into Lincoln for a third visit. The previous two trips didn't allow him to go through any doors or meet any of the people at Nebraska. That was what was needed to tie it all together and the visit did not disappoint.

“I got in Monday,” Maikkula said. “We went out to dinner, hung out with some players and then went back to the hotel. My host was Turner Corcoran. I met some more offensive linemen and some defensive linemen as well. “Some coaches also showed up to the dinner that night. Coach (Scott) Frost, coach (Greg) Austin and coach (Matt) Lubick were all there. I really appreciated all of them showing up that night.” While Monday night had a lot of downtime, Maikkula said things really picked up on Tuesday. Maikkula had a full schedule of things to do. “Tuesday was a lot of meetings. It was super helpful. We went from breakfast to the photoshoot which was super fun. We had a meeting with academics, strength and nutrition and the life after football folks. I had a pretty long meeting with coach (Zach) Duval.” The Huskers current facilities are still some of the best but the plans that they have unveiled with their current construction are designed to be the best in the country. “I thought that the current facilities were ridiculous,” Maikkula said. “The fact that they are making something even better is outstanding.”

OT Jake Maikkula