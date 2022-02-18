Nebraska enters the picture for Rivals100 ATH Harrison-Pilot
The Huskers have extended an offer to very special athlete Mikal Harrison-Pilot, from Temple (Texas). Harrison-Pilot, who could play a number of spots on the football field.
Nebraska seems him playing receiver for them potentially and they have their ace recruiter leading the effort with Harrison-Pilot.
Harrison-Pilot will be playing two sports this spring for Temple. He qualified for the state track meet last year, and when he's not on the track this spring he will be on the diamond.
“I am playing basketball and running track,” Harrison-Pilot said. “We have our first meet this weekend. I am going run the 4x100, 4x200 and 200-meter. My best time was 21.6-seconds in the 200-meter.
“I play centerfield and I am going to pitch a little bit. I know that I can top 90. I throw a four-seam, two-seam, slider and a knuckleball.”
There were a number of schools that recently came by to see Harrison-Pilot. He took one trip in the month of January and has plans to go and see a number of other schools this spring or summer.
“There were a lot of schools here last month,” Harrison-Pilot said. “USC, Michigan State, Alabama, Texas, TCU, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Cal, Stanford, Tulsa and Florida.
“I took one trip in January. I went to Oregon. I am going to try and get to some schools I haven’t seen before like Florida. I am going to go back to Oklahoma and USC. And go see some of the local schools too like Texas, Texas A&M and TCU.”
Nebraska stepped up with an offer last week. Harrison-Pilot really didn't know a lot about the Huskers before they offered except he did see them in action, in person, one time last fall.
“I didn’t really know a lot. I was actually at the Oklahoma game for a visit when they played against Nebraska."
The Huskers have their new wide receiver coach running point on the recruiting efforts with Harrison-Pilot. They didn't get a lot of time to talk last week, but he plans to call back this week to hear more about how their system works and how they could get him the football.
“Coach Mickey Joseph is recruiting me. They like me as wide receiver. The day we were talking I was still in school and we only talked for five minutes. I am going to call them back this week. I liked how they used the wide receiver against Oklahoma.”
He's only had the offer for a few days and obviously wasn't thinking about Nebraska much before. Now that he has an offer and saw the offense up close last fall, he says that he will work on getting up to Lincoln at some point.
“Most definitely,” Harrison-Pilot said. “I would like to get up there. I will find a way.”