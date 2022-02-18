Nebraska enters the picture for Rivals100 ATH Harrison-Pilot

The Huskers have extended an offer to very special athlete Mikal Harrison-Pilot, from Temple (Texas). Harrison-Pilot, who could play a number of spots on the football field. Nebraska seems him playing receiver for them potentially and they have their ace recruiter leading the effort with Harrison-Pilot.

Harrison-Pilot will be playing two sports this spring for Temple. He qualified for the state track meet last year, and when he's not on the track this spring he will be on the diamond. “I am playing basketball and running track,” Harrison-Pilot said. “We have our first meet this weekend. I am going run the 4x100, 4x200 and 200-meter. My best time was 21.6-seconds in the 200-meter. “I play centerfield and I am going to pitch a little bit. I know that I can top 90. I throw a four-seam, two-seam, slider and a knuckleball.” There were a number of schools that recently came by to see Harrison-Pilot. He took one trip in the month of January and has plans to go and see a number of other schools this spring or summer. “There were a lot of schools here last month,” Harrison-Pilot said. “USC, Michigan State, Alabama, Texas, TCU, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Cal, Stanford, Tulsa and Florida. “I took one trip in January. I went to Oregon. I am going to try and get to some schools I haven’t seen before like Florida. I am going to go back to Oklahoma and USC. And go see some of the local schools too like Texas, Texas A&M and TCU.”

ATH Mikal Harrison-Pilot (Rivals.com)

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CbGVzc2VkIHRvIHJlY2VpdmUgYW4gb2ZmZXIgZnJvbSB0aGUgVW5p dmVyc2l0eSBvZiBOZWJyYXNrYSDwn5S04pqq77iPIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9HQlI/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHQlI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vVmluY2VudEd1aW50YT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A VmluY2VudEd1aW50YTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9kYWJvb3QwMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AZGFib290MDI8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vX1JlY3J1aXRfVGVtcGxl P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBfUmVjcnVpdF9UZW1wbGU8L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vMjQ3cmVjcnVpdGluZz9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AMjQ3cmVjcnVpdGluZzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9OZXh0TGV2ZWxEMT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5ATmV4dExldmVsRDE8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vc2Ftc3BpZWdzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBzYW1z cGllZ3M8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQmFtUGVy Zm9ybWFuY2U/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEJhbVBlcmZvcm1hbmNl PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28va0syYkRyMlNqZyI+cGljLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2tLMmJEcjJTamc8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWlrYWwgSGFy cmlzb24tUGlsb3QgKEBNaWthbFBpbG90KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL01pa2FsUGlsb3Qvc3RhdHVzLzE0OTIyMzMyNzkyNjg5MjEz NDU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RmVicnVhcnkgMTEsIDIwMjI8L2E+ PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0 Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+ PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==