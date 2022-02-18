Nebraska drops season opener to Sam Houston

After taking an early lead, the Nebraska baseball team (0-1) was unable to hold on and fell to Sam Houston (1-0) in the season opener 8-5.

Kyle Perry got the start on the mound for the Huskers and in the first inning he found himself in a jam with the bases loaded, but escaped unscathed. Following the first inning scare, the Big Red loaded the bases with a walk and two base hits. A pair of Sam Houston errors gave NU a 3-0 lead, and things looked off to a strong start.

After walking two and hitting one batter in the first inning, Perry found himself doing the same in the second to load the bases. This time he couldn't escape and allowed two singles that tied the game 3-3. Koty Frank took over on the mound, and the first batter he faced hit a single that drove in two more runs for the Bearkats.

After the crooked numbers in the second inning, both pitchers settled in and it wasn't until the sixth inning that Nebraska showed offensive promise. Colby Gomes doubled to right field with one out, and with two outs Luke Sartori drove him in. The next inning, the Huskers found the tying run after Max Anderson tripled to deep center field and was driven in by Brice Matthews.

Emmett Olson took over for Frank in the bottom of the seventh inning, and things quickly went in Sam Houston's favor. The first three Bearkat batters loaded the bases, and a base hit gave them a one run lead. Justin Wishkoski drove in two more for Sam Houston and that three-run lead was too much for the Huskers to overcome.