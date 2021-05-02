HuskerOnline - Nebraska drops game 3, gets swept by Rutgers

The Nebraska baseball team (20-10) was shut out 6-0 in the final game of the three-game series against Rutgers (17-13). With this loss, the Huskers were swept by a conference opponent for the first time since 2016.

On the mound to start the game was Shay Schanaman, who quickly found himself in a hole. In the top of the first inning, the junior walked the lead off batter, and a double in the next at-bat drove in a run. Two strikeouts got Schanaman out of the inning, but the Scarlet Knights had already cracked the scoreboard.

After the starter pitched two scoreless innings, he stepped back on the mound for the fourth inning. RU got on base quickly with a single and a double in the first two at bats. With runner on second and third, a ground ball to the infield was able to drive in a run to double the Rutgers lead. Later in the inning, with two runners on, a double scored both baserunners and made the score 4-0.

Schanaman's day was done after six innings, and Koty Frank was in to relieve him with one runner on in the top of the seventh. Frank retired the side in the seventh, and allowed just one hit in the eighth. In the ninth inning, Frank got into trouble when a single and a walk put two runners on. Rutgers hit another base hit, and their lead was extended to five. Frank walked a batter and loaded the bases, then walked another to drive in the sixth run of the game.

On the other side of the ball, NU bats didn't catch any eyes. Throughout the game, the Big Red had just three hits, all three coming in different innings. A single in the second inning from Max Anderson, one in the eighth from Gunner Hellstrom and another from Cam Chick in the ninth were the only three hits in this game from Nebraska.