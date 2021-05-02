 HuskerOnline - Nebraska drops game 3, gets swept by Rutgers
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-02 15:30:44 -0500') }} baseball Edit

Nebraska drops game 3, gets swept by Rutgers

Blake Aerni • HuskerOnline
Staff
@BlakeAerni
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5COCB8IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vR0hlbGxz dHJvbTMxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBHSGVsbHN0cm9tMzE8L2E+ IHN0ZXBzIGluIGFuZCBkZWxpdmVycyBhIGxlYWRvZmYgcGluY2ggaGl0IHNp bmdsZS48YnI+PGJyPlRvcCBvZiB0aGUgbGluZXVwIHVwIGZvciB0aGUgQmln IFJlZC4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3FHSTJ2YnJyR1AiPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9xR0kydmJyckdQPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE5lYnJhc2th IEJhc2ViYWxsIChASHVza2VyX0Jhc2ViYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0h1c2tlcl9CYXNlYmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTM4ODkzMTQ4 NzExMDU1NzY5Nj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXkgMiwgMjAyMTwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

The Nebraska baseball team (20-10) was shut out 6-0 in the final game of the three-game series against Rutgers (17-13). With this loss, the Huskers were swept by a conference opponent for the first time since 2016.

On the mound to start the game was Shay Schanaman, who quickly found himself in a hole. In the top of the first inning, the junior walked the lead off batter, and a double in the next at-bat drove in a run. Two strikeouts got Schanaman out of the inning, but the Scarlet Knights had already cracked the scoreboard.

After the starter pitched two scoreless innings, he stepped back on the mound for the fourth inning. RU got on base quickly with a single and a double in the first two at bats. With runner on second and third, a ground ball to the infield was able to drive in a run to double the Rutgers lead. Later in the inning, with two runners on, a double scored both baserunners and made the score 4-0.

Schanaman's day was done after six innings, and Koty Frank was in to relieve him with one runner on in the top of the seventh. Frank retired the side in the seventh, and allowed just one hit in the eighth. In the ninth inning, Frank got into trouble when a single and a walk put two runners on. Rutgers hit another base hit, and their lead was extended to five. Frank walked a batter and loaded the bases, then walked another to drive in the sixth run of the game.

On the other side of the ball, NU bats didn't catch any eyes. Throughout the game, the Big Red had just three hits, all three coming in different innings. A single in the second inning from Max Anderson, one in the eighth from Gunner Hellstrom and another from Cam Chick in the ninth were the only three hits in this game from Nebraska.

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL0YwM056U0ZEc3lFP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
"We didn't set a tone on the mound, at the plate, just all the way around we just weren't ready to play."
— Head coach Will Bolt

Unable to get on base

While the Huskers struggled to hit the ball, they also didn't find a way to get on base very often. With three hits, they only had seven runners get on base in the entire game, and three of those guys got into scoring position.

A big part of the inability to get on was the amount of strikeouts NU had in this game. nine of the 27 outs in the game came from Big Red batters striking out. Jaxon Hallmark and Spencer Schwellenbach, two of the better hitters on the Nebraska team, struck out twice in this game and had no hits. Hallmark was 0-4 from the plate and Schwellenbach was 0-2 with two walks.

Swept at home

This loss was not only the first series loss of the season for the Huskers, but it was also the first time they have been swept by a conference opponent since 2016, at Michigan. On top of that, this is the first time that NU has been swept at home since 2009 when Missouri came to Lincoln and took all three games. After just getting ranked nationally this week, the Big Red will be frustrated that this is the way their first ranked series went.

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkLzkxSGktMV94N2E4P3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
"This is the time to not start to point fingers, but this is when as a group you really have to come together."
— Outfielder Joe Acker

What's next

Nebraska will head to Rutgers' home city of Piscataway, New Jersey next weekend to play four games in a pod series against both the Scarlet Knights and Indiana. The Huskers will play Indiana on Saturday, then a doubleheader against both teams on Sunday and Rutgers on Monday.

All four games can be streamed on BTN+ and heard on Husker Sports Network.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMjEiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL25lYnJhc2thLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy9uZWJyYXNrYS1kcm9wcy1nYW1lLTMtZ2V0cy1zd2VwdC1ieS1y dXRnZXJzIgogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9j dW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQu Z2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0g dHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9m IGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAg IHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwog ICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7 Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Ni LnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1o dHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRm5lYnJhc2thLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGbmVi cmFza2EtZHJvcHMtZ2FtZS0zLWdldHMtc3dlcHQtYnktcnV0Z2VycyZjNT0y MDIyNzMzMTIxJmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3Njcmlw dD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==