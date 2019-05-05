Nebraska suffered a 10-2 loss to Northwestern on Sunday in Game 2 of the three-game series in Evanston. The Wildcats showcased their strong offensive production, and capitalized off NU’s errors throughout the afternoon.



Nate Fisher started the day at the mound for NU. Mike Waldron and Chad Luensmann also saw action.

The Huskers were the ones to get things going in the top of the first inning.

Aaron Palensky singled one up to center field. Spencer Schwellenbach’s sacrifice fly to centerfield brought in Palensky, giving the Huskers a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning.

Northwestern answered back in the bottom of the third inning with bases loaded, and capitalized on Nebraska’s errors the remainder of the game.

Alex Erro got the momentum going with a double down the left field line, and advanced on a throwing error by Luke Roskam. All three runners plated to give the Wildcats a 3-1 lead after three innings of play.

NU seemed to shut down from there on out.

An error by Joe Acker turned a Wildcat single into a double, and plated one runner. David Dunn extended the Northwestern lead to 5-1 with a double down center field.

The Wildcats' multiple two-out RBI’s in the bottom of the sixth inning forced the Huskers in to a 7-1 deficit.

Acker gave NU hope in the top of the eighth inning with a double to center field to cut the Wildcat lead 7-2, but it wasn’t enough as the Wildcat bats continued to heat up and closeout the game.