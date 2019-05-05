Nebraska drops Game 2 in 10-2 loss
Nebraska suffered a 10-2 loss to Northwestern on Sunday in Game 2 of the three-game series in Evanston. The Wildcats showcased their strong offensive production, and capitalized off NU’s errors throughout the afternoon.
Nate Fisher started the day at the mound for NU. Mike Waldron and Chad Luensmann also saw action.
The Huskers were the ones to get things going in the top of the first inning.
Aaron Palensky singled one up to center field. Spencer Schwellenbach’s sacrifice fly to centerfield brought in Palensky, giving the Huskers a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning.
Northwestern answered back in the bottom of the third inning with bases loaded, and capitalized on Nebraska’s errors the remainder of the game.
Alex Erro got the momentum going with a double down the left field line, and advanced on a throwing error by Luke Roskam. All three runners plated to give the Wildcats a 3-1 lead after three innings of play.
NU seemed to shut down from there on out.
An error by Joe Acker turned a Wildcat single into a double, and plated one runner. David Dunn extended the Northwestern lead to 5-1 with a double down center field.
The Wildcats' multiple two-out RBI’s in the bottom of the sixth inning forced the Huskers in to a 7-1 deficit.
Acker gave NU hope in the top of the eighth inning with a double to center field to cut the Wildcat lead 7-2, but it wasn’t enough as the Wildcat bats continued to heat up and closeout the game.
Husker bats fall asleep
Nebraska’s offensive performance has been a concern these past couple of weeks. Head coach Darin Erstad has stressed the need for the Husker bats to start heating up.
They didn’t today.
Acker’s RBI double in the top of the eighth inning was just the third NU hit of the day, and the first since the first inning.
The Huskers hit just .107 as a team on the afternoon. They were 0-3 with runners in scoring position, and stranded five runners.
Acker, Palensky and Cam Chick were the only Huskers to hit the ball on the afternoon, tallying one hit a piece.
The mound
Fisher led the Huskers to start the game before Waldron replaced him in the bottom of the sixth inning. Fisher tallied five strikeouts, but allowed seven runs on nine hits. Waldron and Luensmann each combined for two strikeouts.
The Husker mound allowed 16 hits on 10 runs, and eight errors combined on Sunday.
What's next
Nebraska and Northwestern conclude its three-game series on Monday. First pitch is set for 3:30 p.m. CST.
You can watch on BTN Plus or listen on the Husker Sports Network.