{{ timeAgo('2022-12-06 10:22:51 -0600') }} football Edit

Nebraska DL Mosai Newsom enters transfer portal

Husker defensive lineman Mosai Newsom has entered the transfer portal, Inside Nebraska confirmed.

Newsom, a 6-foot-5, 285-pounder from Waverly, Iowa, spent the past four seasons with the Huskers and recorded a total of three tackles. He appeared in 10 games during his career — nine in 2022 and one in 2020. He played 83 snaps this past season, according to Pro Football Focus.

Newsom was a three-star recruit in the 2019 class. He's the ninth scholarship player to enter the portal at Nebraska, and 12th overall.

An important note: Just because a player enters the transfer portal does not mean that he must transfer. If a player explores his options, decides he wants to come back and the coaching staff wants him to come back, then he can rejoin his original program.

