Keep in mind that "anybody that’s an ‘OR’ we just put them alphabetically," Rhule has said about the depth chart. "Just, for me, the depth chart is an organism. It’s ever-changing. I’m not a big ‘set it in stone’ kind of guy. We’re going to play guys, and the competition is always there and you have the power to change your situation. That’ll kind of be a weekly thing."

OFFENSE:

>> In addition to their struggles with ball security in the run game and interceptions in the pass game, the QB room is not fully healthy right now as Heinrich Haarberg nurses an ankle injury and Chubba Purdy has a nagging groin injury still affecting him. With both performance and health under consideration, the official QB depth chart has changed ahead of Wisconsin: Chubba Purdy is now listed as a co-starter at QB alongside Haarberg and Jeff Sims. Purdy has been listed as the No. 3 behind the other two all year with Haarberg and Sims listed as co-starters since Week 3.

>> Billy Kemp IV is back in as the official starting slot receiver after Jaidyn Doss was the No. 1 slot the previous three games. Doss, however, did not play a snap against Maryland, which for now preserves his potential to redshirt this year as he has played in just four games.

DEFENSE:

>> Cameron Lenhardt is back to being listed as an official starter at DE. He had previously been the co-backup alongside Chief Borders against Maryland. Now, he is slotted as a co-starter alongside Jimari Butler, and he is above Butler on the two-deep. Butler and Blaise Gunnerson were co-starters against Maryland, but Gunnerson is now listed as the No. 2 DE behind Ty Robinson. James Williams and Chief Borders both remain listed as No. 3s at DE.

>> Luke Reimer has no “co-“ tag next to his name anymore. He is lone starter at one linebacker spot ahead of backup Javin Wright. Both Reimer and Nick Henrich were previously listed as co-backups at one of the inside 'backer spots. Going into Wisconsin, however, Henrich is now a co-starter alongside John Bullock.

>> Mikai Gbayor has once again moved over to the Jack linebacker spot after being at one of the inside ‘backer spot for multiple weeks. Gbayor, MJ Sherman and Princewill Umanmielen are all listed as co-starters at Jack.

>> In addition to the QB two-deep, the most notable change on the depth chart this week is Malcolm Hartzog. After being listed a starter at either cornerback or safety all season, Hartzog will not be listed as a starter against Wisconsin. He is now the backup cornerback to Quinton Newsome, who missed the Maryland game with an injury. That move, however, very well could be a factor of Newsome not yet being cleared to play this week, so Hartzog still may wind up starting.

>> Tommi Hill is the other starting cornerback, and Tamon Lynum has moved into the backup role behind him with Ethan Nation listed as the No. 3.

>> Both safety positions (non-Rover) are different this week: Omar Brown is one starter with Corey Collier Jr. as his backup, as Collier has made an appearance on the two-deep asa backup for the second time this season. Marques Buford Jr. and Phalen Sanford have swapped spots with Buford now the official starter. Buford, who started 11 straight games last year before his season-ending knee injury in Game 11 against Wisconsin, was listed as the backup for the Maryland game but trotted out with the 1s on the defense’s first snap on the field. It was his first start in nearly a full calendar year, and he will make his second almost exactly to the day of his injury (Nov. 19, 2022) against the same Badgers program on Saturday.

SPECIAL TEAMS:

>> Tristan Alvano no longer has an “OR” attached to his name. He is now the official starting placekicker after he and Timmy Bleekrode were officially listed as co-starters for every game previously, despite Alvano being the clear No. 1 placekicker for the Huskers.