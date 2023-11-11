The Nebraska defense will be without one of its best defensive backs Saturday against Maryland as starting corner Quinton Newsome was listed as out in the Huskers' availability report.

Newsome ranks sixth on the defense in tackles with 33 and has three pass breakups and one interception.

Without Newsome, Nebraska will rely on Tommi Hill, Malcolm Hartzog and Tamon Lynum as the primary corners. The Husker defense has a challenge in front of it today as the Maryland offense ranks second in the Big Ten in passing yards per game (280.8), third in total offense (397.9) and fourth in scoring (30.7).

The Terrapins' quarterback, Taulia Tagovailoa, is averaging 276.2 passing yards per game, which ranks first in the Big Ten.