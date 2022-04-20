Nebraska DE Casey Rogers enters the transfer portal

Nebraska defensive lineman Casey Rogers has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal.

This comes as a very surprising development, as Rogers was poised to potentially start and see a lot of snaps for the Huskers depleted defensive line in 2022.

A year ago Rogers battled an early-season injury and only played 139 snaps, compared to 243 in the shortened 2020 season.

Over his career, Rogers played in 23 games with one start coming in 2020. He saw eight games of action in 2020 and seven in 2021.

In 2021, Rogers finished with 17 tackles, three tackles for loss and .5 sacks in seven games.

In 2020, he had 25 tackles, three tackles for loss and one sack in eight games.

Rogers joins a group of players in Damion Daniels, Deontre Thomas and Jordon Riley who all left NU for either the draft or other options with eligibility remaining.

Rogers is the first scholarship player to enter the transfer portal since spring practice ended on Apr. 9.