Nebraska DB coach Travis Fisher said room has competition he's dreamed of

The competition in defensive back coach Travis Fisher’s room is heating up just the way he likes it. The group is deep with young talent along with three returning veterans in Deontai Williams, Marquel Dismuke and Cam Taylor-Britt. The addition of Ohio State transfer Tyreke Johnson will add some extra ‘heat’ and pressure to every position, said Fisher on Sports Nightly on Monday night. “He's going to heat it up the room a whole lot and that's the way I want it to be, that's perfect,” Fisher said. “This is exactly where I want it to be from the Cam Taylor-Britt side to the Quinton Newsome side. “That's exactly what I want us to be because that's how you get the best out of these guys.” Fisher said Williams, Dismuke and redshirt freshman Myles Farmer are his top three starters at safety. Williams, who runs the defensive backs room according to his coach, and Dismuke are sixth-year seniors with extensive experience, so no surprise there. However, Farmer pushed his way to the top three after an impressive freshman season.

Nebraska safety Myles Farmer (AP Photo)

Farmer battled a lingering ankle injury from the 2020 season during spring practice but never lost his competitive edge. Fisher said the 6-foot-3, 205-pound safety begged his coach for live reps even though the answer was always no. Farmer’s ankle should be fully healthy this fall. Fisher said Noa Pola-Gates bloomed this offseason and is on the fast track to apply more pressure to the starting three safeties. He has been ‘flying around’ and becoming a vocal presence in the room. Pola-Gates is starting to become the player Fisher recruited. “It’s only a matter of time before he takes this thing over,” Fisher said on Sports Nightly. Fourth-year junior Taylor-Britt has one starting cornerback spot but just like at safety, there are players chasing him down for his position. Newsome is likely to be the other starting cornerback after improving from a ‘C’ grade to a ‘B’ in spring practice, according to Fisher. “He’s starting to become a young Dicaprio Bootle as far as how much he's picking up and how fast he's picking up, he’s being a sponge, and just learning the techniques and learning the things that I'm trying to teach him about the game,” Fisher said. Braxton Clark is another player that is pushing for a starting role and Fisher said he is pushing Newsome to work harder and compete better. Like several other defensive backs, Clark had an injury that limited him in spring practice but Fisher believes he’ll be back and as determined as ever. “I feel like going into camp, Braxton will be the old Braxton and the Braxton I need him to be,” the defensive backs coach said.

Nebraska safety Braxton Clark (Nate Clouse)