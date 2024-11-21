BREAKING: Tommi Hill shut down, will miss rest of season | Analysis

Tommi Hill, Nebraska football senior cornerback and a top NFL Draft prospect once projected as a first-rounder after his strong start to the 2024 season, will not play in the final two regular season games against Wisconsin and Iowa.

Huskers head coach Matt Rhule announced the latest news on Thursday during his final press conference ahead of Nebraska-Wisconsin on Saturday.

"Tommi will be out the next two games," Rhule said. "He's tried to play. It's obviously tough for him. He's dealing with a lot, so I just shut him down. He's been invited to the Senior Bowl. Maybe he'll be ready for bowl practice, but he's out there, he's playing half speed, three-quarter speed. It led to the first touchdown in the Indiana game, led to the first touchdown in the Illinois game. So I feel for him, came here with high expectations, had the foot injury and it's just never quite been the same."