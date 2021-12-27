Nebraska commit OL Gottula excited to meet new assistant coach
Gunnar Gottula, from Lincoln (Neb.) Southeast, has been part of the Nebraska 2023 commitment class since late June. There has been a change on the coaching staff for the assistant coach over the offensive line and Gottula has had a chance to speak to new coach Donovan Raiola.
"I have had a chance to speak with coach Raiola," Gottula said. "The conversation went great and he got to watch my film. We talked about it."
Gottula is looking forward to a face to face meeting with his future coach and that meeting is set for late January.
"I am looking forward to meeting him. I will be at their junior day in late January. It's scheduled for January 22nd."
Gottula gave up playing a winter sport to focus on working out. He says that there isn't a specific area he wants to improve on. His workouts are about improving everything.
"I am not playing any winter sports," Gottula said. "I used to play basketball, but I am going to do track and field in the spring.
"I am working out every day and I am just focusing on improving every day really like my strength, speed and overall athleticism. I am just trying to get better everyday."