Nebraska commit OL Gottula excited to meet new assistant coach

Gunnar Gottula , from Lincoln (Neb.) Southeast, has been part of the Nebraska 2023 commitment class since late June. There has been a change on the coaching staff for the assistant coach over the offensive line and Gottula has had a chance to speak to new coach Donovan Raiola .

"I have had a chance to speak with coach Raiola," Gottula said. "The conversation went great and he got to watch my film. We talked about it."

Gottula is looking forward to a face to face meeting with his future coach and that meeting is set for late January.

"I am looking forward to meeting him. I will be at their junior day in late January. It's scheduled for January 22nd."

Gottula gave up playing a winter sport to focus on working out. He says that there isn't a specific area he wants to improve on. His workouts are about improving everything.

"I am not playing any winter sports," Gottula said. "I used to play basketball, but I am going to do track and field in the spring.

"I am working out every day and I am just focusing on improving every day really like my strength, speed and overall athleticism. I am just trying to get better everyday."