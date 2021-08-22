Nebraska commit Gottula eager to get back on the field
Toward the end of June, the Huskers received their second in-state commitment for the 2023 class. Gunnar Gottula picked up the offer from Nebraska just three weeks earlier following a camp session.
Gottula was one of a handful of recruits that attended a practice after the start of fall camp. He was impressed with where the team was at and thought the line looked good that day.
"Going to the practice was great!" Gottula said. "I thought that they looked really good. The offensive line looked really good and I thought that they had a great practice that day."
The summer has been grind, according to Gottula. He says his Southeast team has been looking good and he's anxious to get on the field with his team.
"I am excited to get to work with these guys. We have been practicing very well lately. I am excited to see what we can do this season."
This summer Gottula spent a lot of time in the weight room, but he didn't have just one thing that he was working on. He felt there were a lot of little things he could improve on during the off-season.
"It was getting in the weight room every day with my teammates," Gottula said. "I just wanted to improve every day. I would say, for my game, that I just wanted to touch up on a lot of little things because there is always room for improvement."
Gottula was recognized as a four-star recruit in the 2023 class recently by Rivals. It definitely meant a lot to him to get that type of national recognition.
"I was honored," Gottula said about being rated a four-star in the 2023 class. "I am thankful for everyone that has helped me get to where I am today."
Gottula said the plan for him this fall is to play left tackle for the Southeast Knight and he plans on being at all of Nebraska's home games.