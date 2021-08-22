Nebraska commit Gottula eager to get back on the field

Toward the end of June, the Huskers received their second in-state commitment for the 2023 class. Gunnar Gottula picked up the offer from Nebraska just three weeks earlier following a camp session.

Gottula was one of a handful of recruits that attended a practice after the start of fall camp. He was impressed with where the team was at and thought the line looked good that day.

"Going to the practice was great!" Gottula said. "I thought that they looked really good. The offensive line looked really good and I thought that they had a great practice that day."

The summer has been grind, according to Gottula. He says his Southeast team has been looking good and he's anxious to get on the field with his team.

"I am excited to get to work with these guys. We have been practicing very well lately. I am excited to see what we can do this season."