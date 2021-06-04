Nebraska comes back to beat Northeastern in Game 1

"I really didn't feel like we came out with the aggressive mindset we usually see."

The Nebraska baseball team (32-12) came back from a four-run deficit to beat Northeastern (36-11) 8-6 in its first game in the Fayetteville Regional. A win in Game 1 sets up a matchup against top-ranked Arkansas in Game 2 tomorrow.

Cade Povich got the start for the Huskers and he struggled to settle in. In the second inning, Northeastern took an early 1-0 lead with a solo home run to left field. The next inning, the Huskies kept getting their bats on the ball and scored three more runs to make it 4-0. After Povich gave up two hits in the third inning, Koty Frank came to the mound with one out. The junior retired the side with no problems.

In the fourth inning, the Big Red offense heated up. Spencer Schwellenbach got on base with a single and Brice Matthews walked behind him, then Cam Chick jolted some life into the game with a three-run home run.

Jaxon Hallmark kept the momentum going in the fifth inning and was drive in on a sacrifice fly to right to tie the game. The runs kept coming for Nebraska and in the sixth inning they added three more from three hits and a balk which made the lead 7-4. Another run scored in the seventh to make the lead four runs and the Huskers needed six more outs.

Koty Frank got into trouble in the seventh when he walked two batters and the Big Red went to Jake Bunz. The junior hit a batter and gave up a hit that scored two runs with one out and Spencer Schwellenbach quickly took over. The shortstop, now closer retired the side and did the same in the ninth to earn his tenth close of the year.