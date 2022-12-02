Six hires are officially in the books out of the 11 core assistant positions on Matt Rhule's coaching staff:

Marcus Satterfield (OC), E.J. Barthel (RBs), Terrance Knighton (DL), Evan Cooper (secondary), Ed Foley (special teams coordinator) and Corey Campbell (head strength coach).

Thus far, the staff has a familiar theme:

– History and connections with Rhule that make the head coach comfortable and creates trust between him and his assistants.

– NFL backgrounds: Each of the six assistants spent at least one season on Rhule's Carolina Panthers staff. With the exception of Knighton, who played seven seasons in the NFL, all of that pro experience stems from those brief stints in Carolina. Still, having those experiences and being able to detail to current players and recruits what it takes to get to the league will provide immense value.

– Young, energetic and hungry assistants who look ready to prove themselves (Foley is 55; Satterfield is 46; the other four are all 37 years old or younger). That's an added advantage on the recruiting trail at a place like Nebraska. Obviously, all college programs need those types of qualities on its coaching staff, but it's even more dire at a place like Nebraska that has a major geographical disadvantage and needs passionate recruiters on staff.

– Another major recruiting bonus, as pointed out by Brandon Cavanaugh of Athlon Sports, is that four of the six have experience as a recruiting coordinator: Satterfield at Baylor, Barthel at Penn State, Cooper at Baylor and Foley at Temple

All of those themes and plenty more provide for some fun, intriguing discussions about the staff that has been constructed so far.

