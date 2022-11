We released our latest update on the Huskers' coaching search with the Hot Board 3.0 on Tuesday morning.

Zack Carpenter and Greg Smith sit down to analyze a handful of those candidates, which is highlighted by Matt Rhule and a couple other names who have climbed up the list of considerations. They wrap up by assessing Mickey Joseph's candidacy for the job as the Huskers are in the midst of a three-game losing streak.

