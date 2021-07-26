Nebraska coach Greg Austin said O-Line is capable of getting job done

Nebraska’s offensive line has one of the deepest rooms in recent history and coach Greg Austin said this group will be able to accomplish everything that is asked of them. Head coach Scott Frost’s offense and Austin, also the run game coordinator, have high demands of the offensive line.

Austin, who spoke on Sports Nightly on the Husker Radio Network on Monday night, said spring practice allowed each player to further develop his personal game and techniques.

“We took a step forward as a whole group,” Austin said. “Biggest thing coming out of spring is for one, we stayed healthy which was awesome. And then above and beyond that, it was developing some depth.”

Bryce Benhart and Turner Corcoran currently have the starting right tackle (Benhart) and left tackle (Corcoran) roles. Just like every position on the team, outside of quarterback, the starting spots are not solidified until Nebraska’s first game against Illinois.

“Both of those guys did a nice job throughout spring ball of really owning the position and owning the technique that comes along with the position,” Austin said.

Benhart started every game at right tackle as a second-year redshirt freshman and Corcoran earned his first start against Rutgers in the Huskers season-closer as a true freshman last season.

“Bryce got better with his past protection, body control, his departures out of the stance are really good and seeing the departure of the defensive end, he did a nice job with that,” Austin said. “Turner, as well. He's a guy that is really going to be a technical kid. He's a really, really good technical kid. And then both of them took a step forward in terms of just finishing blocks.”