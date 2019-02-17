Nebraska closes out series in 7-1 win
Nebraska defeated UC Riverside 7-1 on Sunday to close out the four-game series in California. The Huskers (3-1) edged the Highlanders (1-3) on Sunday to take three out of four games in this weekend's opening series.
A balanced attack from the mound lifted NU defensively, as freshman Colby Gomes and senior Matt Waldron combined for eight shutout innings.
On the offensive end, Nebraska extended its lead in the seventh inning with an RBI single from freshman Blake Peterson. Senior Angelo Altavilla answered back with single up the middle to score Peterson and put the Huskers up 4-0.
The Highlanders scored one run in the ninth inning, but came up short after a strong defensive finish from the Huskers.
Key moment: Ninth inning
NU was able to capitalize on their 4-0 lead in the ninth inning. Freshman Spencer Schwellenbach’s single down the middle plated a runner, and junior Mojo Hagge’s groundout brought in Schwellenbach. Sophomore Aaron Palensky brought in Altavilla down the stretch increasing the lead 7-0.
Offensive report: Dominant on the base
In the four-game series, NU scored a total of 47 runs. Schwellenbach and Altavilla led the Huskers with two runs on Sunday. Palensky finished with two RBIs.
Pitching rundown: Gomes and Waldron finish
Nebraska’s use of underclassman and upperclassman proved to be a threat. Gomes made his first career start at the mound and recorded two strikeouts. The freshman allowed just six hits over four innings. Waldron checked into the mound in the fifth inning and retired 12 straight batters. He recorded seven strikeouts on the day.
Quotable: Head coach Darin Erstad on the weekend:
What's next: Underdog in Arizona
Nebraska faces the defending national champions Oregon State next weekend in a four-game series.
The Huskers and Beavers will meet at Surprise Stadium. First pitch is set for Thursday at 2 p.m. CST, then Friday at 2 p.m. CST, Saturday evening at 6 p.m. CST, and the Huskers finish Sunday at 10 a.m. CST.