Nebraska defeated UC Riverside 7-1 on Sunday to close out the four-game series in California. The Huskers (3-1) edged the Highlanders (1-3) on Sunday to take three out of four games in this weekend's opening series.

A balanced attack from the mound lifted NU defensively, as freshman Colby Gomes and senior Matt Waldron combined for eight shutout innings.

On the offensive end, Nebraska extended its lead in the seventh inning with an RBI single from freshman Blake Peterson. Senior Angelo Altavilla answered back with single up the middle to score Peterson and put the Huskers up 4-0.



The Highlanders scored one run in the ninth inning, but came up short after a strong defensive finish from the Huskers.