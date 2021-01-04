Nebraska's most highly decorated player in 2020 announced on Monday his intentions to return to NU for a fourth season.

Junior cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt joins senior linebacker JoJo Domann as key Husker defenders who will forgo the draft process to come back to Lincoln for another season in 2021.

Taylor-Britt was a second-team All-Big Ten selection in 2020 and regarded as one of the top cover corners in the league by season's end.

Taylor-Britt played in every game with seven starts in 2020.

He totaled 28 tackles with three tackles for loss, four pass breakups and two interceptions, leading the team with six passes defended and tying for the team lead in interceptions.

Taylor-Britt was also Nebraska's leading punt returner, as he returned six punts for 79 yards, averaging more than 13 yards per return.

He had a punt return at Purdue that set the tone in the Huskers 37-27 win that day, along with an interception in the fourth quarter that helped seal Nebraska's 28-21 season-ending victory at Rutgers.

His interception and return vs. Penn State played a crucial part as well in putting the Big Red up 27-6 in the first half en route to a 30-23 victory.