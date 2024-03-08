Nebraska baseball has not gotten off to this strong of a start in quite a long time – 16 years, to be exact. The Huskers (7-3) have not raced out of the gate with a record as good as 7-3 since 2008. They will be looking to tack onto their explosive first month in friendly confines this time around as they host their first homestand of the season this weekend. They will welcome a South Alabama team that has gotten off to a similarly impressive start to the season. The Jaguars (10-3) have won five of their past eight games and nearly made it six of eight but blew a one-run lead in the eighth inning to New Orleans on Wednesday night in a 7-5 loss. It's another good challenge for Will Bolt and the Huskers – who are ranked No. 6 nationally in RPI after being ranked as high as No. 3 after their first 10 games – in facing another tough opponent that will likely be in a good position to reach the NCAA Tournament by season's end. “It's what we've always tried to do from a scheduling perspective,” Bolt said when asked about the RPI and the Huskers challenging themselves with a strong early-season nonconference slate. “Last year, it just didn't play out that way as much. But, yeah, we've taken on some teams that have really good records up to this point. And South Alabama being no exception. They're coming in with a 10-2 mark and could be 11-2 after (Wednesday’s game). “But, really, what we're trying to do with scheduling is schedule good opponents that typically are Top 100 RPI teams. And if you can win those games and set yourself up for success – and obviously winning on the road helps. I know we're in a great spot now. It's better to be where we're at than the alternative. But it's so fluid. There's a lot of moving parts, and you just gotta keep winning. That’s really the end of (the conversation).” Below is a preview of what's on tap for Nebraska and South Alabama with the starting pitching matchups, the most important stats to know, keystone players to watch during the series and more.

How to Watch or Listen

WHEN: Friday-Sunday (March 8-10) WHERE: Hawks Field at Haymarket Park (Lincoln, Neb.) WATCH: All four games will be streamed live on B1G+ LISTEN: Huskers Radio Network with Greg Sharpe (play by play) and Ben McLaughlin (color) on the call. >> Every game this season can be heard for free on Huskers.com and the Official Nebraska Huskers App for both iOS and android devices.

Pitching Matchups

>> FRIDAY – 4:05 p.m. RHP Drew Christo (1-0, 3.07 ERA) vs. RHP Carson Swilling (1-1, 3.07 ERA) >> SATURDAY – 2:05 p.m. RHP Brett Sears (1-0, 1.56 ERA) vs. LHP Cam Hill (2-0, 1.13 ERA) >> SUNDAY – 12:05 p.m. RHP Ty Horn (1-0, 1.35 ERA) vs. RHP Cade Carlson (0-1, 6.55 ERA) All times Central NOTES: >> With two weekend starters taken in the 2023 MLB Draft, it’s a new-look weekend rotation for the Huskers this year. >> Christo takes the mound Friday night after posting back-to-back quality starts at Grand Canyon and College of Charleston. The Elkhorn, Neb., native is 1-0 on the season with a 3.07 ERA and eight strikeouts in 14.2 innings. >> Sears is set to toe the rubber on Saturday afternoon. Sears is 1-0 in three starts, posting a 1.56 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 17.1 innings, while holding opponents to a .117 hitting clip. >> Horn gets the nod for his first collegiate start on Sunday afternoon. The true freshman is 1-0 on the season with a save and a 1.35 ERA in 6.2 innings across three relief appearances.

Series History

>> Nebraska is 3-0 in the all-time series after sweeping a three-game series last season in the first all-time meeting between the Huskers and Jaguars. >> The Big Red came away with a 5-4 win in the series opener before rolling past the Jaguars with victories of 15-3 and 9-3 in games two and three, respectively. >> Nebraska is 48-6 in its home openers since the 1970 campaign and is 20-1 in home openers since the opening of Haymarket Park in 2002. That includes four straight wins in home openers ever since losing to Cal Poly in 2018.

Nebraska baseball starting pitcher Brett Sears (AP Photos)

Game Notes

Nebraska off to best start since 2008

>> Nebraska is off to its best 10-game start since 2008 with a 7-3 mark through the first three weekends of the season. >> Since going 8-2 in 2008, the Big Red have won six of its first 10 games in six seasons, never reaching the seven-win mark until this year. >> Additionally, the Huskers bring their best record for a home debut since the 2006 campaign.

Controlling the running game

>> Entering this weekend’s action, Nebraska is the only team in the country to not have an opponent attempt a stolen base on them. >> Nebraska is one of four teams nationally to surrender three or less stolen bases to opponents this season, joining Florida State as the only two Power Five teams.

Nebraska baseball standout Gabe Swansen (USA Today Sports Images)

Player Spotlight