Nebraska baseball is back on the road this weekend for a three-game series in New Jersey. The No. 23 Huskers (22-8, 5-1 Big Ten) remain ranked in college baseball's Top 25 national polls, but that billing is on the fritz right now after their last two games. Will Bolt's club is on the mend and looking to bounce back this weekend against the Scarlet Knights (20-12, 1-5) after allowing 22 combined runs in losses at home to Ohio State, 9-3 in Sunday's series finale, and on the road at Kansas, 13-11 in a midweek game Tuesday night. Rutgers has been floundering of late. The Knights got out to starts of 10-2 before a four-game losing skid, 17-6 following a seven-game win streak and then 19-7 before their most recent struggled. They are coming off an 8-1 win over Seton Hall on Tuesday (the 17-15 Pirates own a similar record to the 16-14 Kansas team that just beat Nebraska on the same night) but previously had lost five in a row heading into that game. Clearly, there have been some ups and downs this season for Greg Schiano's favorite college baseball team. Nebraska will be hoping this weekend will be one of the latter periods and that it can get itself back in the win column to bounce back from its first losing streak in two months. The Huskers had not lost two in a row since losing to Texas Tech on Feb. 17 and Oklahoma on Feb. 18. Below is a preview of what's on tap for Nebraska and Rutgers with the starting pitching matchups, the most important stats to know, key players to watch during the series and more.

How to Watch or Listen

WHEN: Friday-Sunday (April 12-14) WHERE: Bainton Field (Piscataway, N.J.) WATCH: All three games will be available to stream live on B1G+ while Game 3 will also be available to watch on Big Ten Network with Connor Onion (play by play) and Danan Hughes (color) on the call. LISTEN: Huskers Radio Network with Dave Gustaf (play by play) and Ben McLaughlin (color) on the call for the full weekend. >> Every game this season can be heard for free on Huskers.com and the Official Nebraska Huskers App for both iOS and android devices. =================================

Pitching Matchups

Friday, April 12 – 5 p.m.* RHP Brett Sears (6-0, 1.14 ERA) vs. LHP Justin Sinibaldi (4-0, 2.68 ERA) Saturday, April 13 – 2 p.m. RHP Mason McConnaughey (3-2, 2.86 ERA) vs. RHP Jake Marshall (1-1, 4.97 ERA) Sunday, April 14 – 11 a.m. RHP Drew Christo (1-2, 4.84 ERA) vs. RHP Christian Coppola (4-3, 6.38 ERA) *All times Central NOTES: >> Sears, a fifth-year junior, is set to toe the rubber on Friday night. Sears is 6-0 in eight starts, posting a 1.14 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 55.1 innings, while holding opponents to a .128 hitting clip. >> McConnaughey, a sophomore, takes the mound on Saturday afternoon for his fourth start of the season. McConnaughey is 3-2 on the season with a 2.86 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 28.1 innings. >> Christo, a junior, gets the nod for his eighth start in the weekend rotation on Sunday afternoon. The Elkhorn, Neb., native is 1-2 on the year with a 4.84 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 35.1 innings. =================================

Series History

>> Through 21 all-time meetings, the Huskers hold a 12-9 advantage over the Scarlet Knights in the all-time series. >> The two teams last met in the 2023 Big Ten Tournament, where the Big Red came away with a 9-7 win in Omaha. >> This weekend’s trip to Piscataway is the first for the Huskers since Nebraska went 3-1 against Indiana and Rutgers at Bainton Field. The Big Red split with the Hoosiers while winning both games over the Scarlet Knights. =================================

In the National Polls

>> The Huskers appeared in D1Baseball’s Top 25 for the second consecutive week, coming in at No. 23 after ranking 24th last week. >> Nebraska also earned recognition in the national rankings by Baseball America (No. 21), USA Today/Coaches (No. 21), NCBWA (No. 20) and Perfect Game (No. 25). >> The Huskers’ last appearance in the national rankings was in the preseason polls in 2022, where the Big Red found themselves ranked in the Baseball America (No. 20), Perfect Game (No. 22) and NCBWA (No. 25) preseason rankings.

Player Spotlight

All game notes courtesy of Nebraska Athletics