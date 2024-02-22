Nebraska baseball let two prime early-season opportunities slip through its hands last weekend in losses to now-19th ranked Texas Tech and Oklahoma. The Huskers (1-2) opened the year with a bang in a 4-1 win over Baylor but allowed three ninth-inning runs to Texas Tech in a 6-3 loss and blew a 6-3 lead of its own entering the bottom of the seventh and a 6-5 lead entering the bottom of the ninth in a 7-6 walk-off loss to Oklahoma. In front of them now is a chance to wash out the bad taste in their mouths during a four-game set against Grand Canyon (4-0) this week. Here's a preview of what's on tap: Note: All times listed are Central

Nebraska baseball starting pitcher Brett Sears (Courtesy Nebraska Athletics)

Advertisement

How to Watch or Listen

WHEN: Thursday-Sunday (Feb. 22-25) WHERE: Brazell Field at GCU Ballpark (Phoenix, Ariz.) WATCH: All four games will be streamed live on ESPN+ LISTEN: Huskers Radio Network with Greg Sharpe (play by play) and Ben McLaughlin (color) on the call >> Every game this season can be heard for free on Huskers.com and the Official Nebraska Huskers App for both iOS and android devices.

Pitching Matchups

>> THURSDAY – 7 p.m. RHP Drew Christo (0-0, 9.00 ERA) vs. RHP Daniel Avitia (1-0, 1.50 ERA) >> FRIDAY – 7 p.m. RHP Brett Sears (0-0, 1.69 ERA) vs. RHP Carter Young (1-0, 1.80 ERA) >> SATURDAY – 7 p.m. LHP Will Walsh (0-0, 4.76 ERA) vs. RHP Connor Mattison (0-0, 3.00 ERA) >> SUNDAY – 1 p.m. LHP Caleb Clark (0-0, 3.38 ERA) vs. RHP Hunter Watkins (0-0, 6.00 ERA)

Series History

>> This weekend’s four-game series marks the first all-time meeting between the Huskers and Grand Canyon >> The Lopes are the lone first-time opponent on Nebraska’s 2024 non-conference slate.

Injury Report

>> Nebraska starting third baseman Josh Overbeek is out. The Huskers' starting third baseman broke a finger on his throwing hand in last weekend's finale against Oklahoma. He was able to finish the game, but he will be out multiple weeks, Husker coach Will Bolt said on Tuesday.

Game Notes

All game notes courtesy of Nebraska Athletics Bullpen newcomers shine: >> Tucker Timmerman appeared in two relief outings last weekend, recording his first career win while making his collegiate debut against Baylor on Friday. >> Evan Borst retired all four batters he faced in Sunday’s matchup against Oklahoma, recording the final out in the seventh and hurling a scoreless eighth frame. >> Kyle Froehlich also made his debut with the Big Red on Sunday, the Northwestern State transfer retired the side in order in the sixth inning. >> Mason McConnaughey allowed two earned runs in his Husker debut against No. 21 Texas Tech, despite punching out two of four batters he faced. >> Ty Horn tied for the longest relief appearance from a Husker reliever last weekend, going 1.2 innings on Saturday vs. No. 21 Texas Tech while surrendering just one hit. >> Bobby Olsen struck out his only batter faced on Saturday against the 21st-ranked Red Raiders, posting his 108th career strikeout at the DI level after spending four years at Brown. ================================= Sears shoves: >> Opening Day starter Brett Sears made his first career start with the Huskers a strong one, going 5.1 innings in Nebraska's 4-1 win over Baylor on Friday. >> The Westphalia, Iowa, native allowed one run on three hits and struck out seven Bears, matching his career high vs. South Dakota State last season. >> Sears is one of 12 starting pitchers nationally to throw at least five innings with seven-plus strikeouts and one or fewer earned runs on the opening weekend of the season. ================================= A feat not seen at Nebraska in 25 years: >> Timmerman made his collegiate debut in a tied game in the bottom of the sixth inning against Baylor and hurled 1.2 scoreless innings in relief. >> The Beatrice, Neb., native became the first Nebraska freshman to record a win on Opening Day since at least 1999. >> He also became the fourth underclassman to record a win in the season opener for the Huskers, joining sophomores Eric Rose (2009), Tony Watson (2006) and Zach Kroenke (2004). ================================= Carey’s strong sophomore start at shortstop: >> Dylan Carey started all three games for the Big Red last weekend at shortstop, going 4-for-13 (.308) in the three-hole spot. >> The Castle Rock, Colo., native drove in a team-high three runs, all of which came with two outs, including an RBI single against Baylor and a two-run double vs. No. 21 Texas Tech. >> The junior has started 23 consecutive games for NU dating back to last season. >> Carey started 53 games in his first season with the Huskers in 2023, which is the most games started by a Husker freshman since Ryan Boldt (60) in 2014. ================================= Silva impresses in debut: >> Riley Silva secured four hits last weekend, giving him a .364 batting average (4-for-11) heading into Nebraska’s series at Grand Canyon. >> Silva also swiped two bases, the only Husker with multiple on the weekend, and he tied for a team-high with a trio of runs scored. ================================= Small-ball approach added to Big Red offense: >> After bashing a school-record 97 homers last season, the Husker offense has shifted to a small-ball approach to begin the 2024 campaign. >> Cayden Brumbaugh has laid down a team-high two sacrifice bunts, while Riley Silva has swiped a team-leading two stolen bases through three games. >> The Big Red are one of four teams nationally to steal five bases and average 1.3 sacrifice bunts per game or higher over the season-opening weekend.