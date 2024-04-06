One inning. That’s all it takes.

One day after a nine-inning masterpiece by Golden Spikes hopeful Brett Sears, Nebraska baseball freshman starting pitcher Mason McConnaughey (3-2, 2.86 ERA) followed with his own masterclass in against Ohio State on Saturday.

While McConnaughey's Game 2 performance was not quite as good as Sears in Game 1, it was impressive nonetheless. And it was more than enough to carry Nebraska to a 7-3 win over Ohio State.

The Huskers (22-6, 5-0 Big Ten) used a big fifth-inning outburst to take care of business on a windy Saturday against the Buckeyes (12-14, 2-3 Big Ten). Nebraska has now won the last five meetings against the Buckeyes, who have lost their last three, and the Huskers are now a perfect 7-for-7 in weekend series this year.