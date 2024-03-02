Will Bolt's club sealed a second straight series win on Saturday night as Nebraska baseball took down College of Charleston, 5-4, under the lights in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina.

And, once again, the Huskers were the Comeback Kids, pulling out a second consecutive one-run win over Charleston behind a second straight ninth-inning rally.

On Thursday, Nebraska climbed back from a four-run deficit in the ninth inning in Game 1 against Charleston, tying the game with the four runs coming via two singles, two walks, a hit batsman and one runner reaching on an error before ultimately winning, 6-5, in the 10th inning.

In Saturday's Game 2 of the series, Nebraska trailed 4-1 through seven innings. But, once again, the Huskers showed they don't have a detectable heartbeat during the intense pressure-cooker moments. This time, they only needed nine innings to get it done.

The Huskers chipped away in the eighth inning led by Josh Caron kicking things off with a single and advancing to second on a wild pitch. Cole Evans then drew a walk before Dylan Carey and Ben Columbus drove them both in with back-to-back RBI singles.

Nebraska stranded runners on the corners when Garrett Anglim flew out to end the inning.

All that did was set up a second consecutive come-from-behind win in the ninth. And, once again, it was the small-ball approach that got the job done for Nebraska, which drew four walks and tallied 13 total hits (13-for-35 to finish with a .371 team batting average on the night) with 12 of those coming on singles and the other a double.

That's how the Huskers started the ninth-inning rally, getting the job done on three singles, a stolen base and a sacrifice fly.

Cayden Brumbaugh led off with a single, Riley Silva followed with a single and stolen base to put runners at second and third. Caron followed with the game-tying RBI single, and Tyler Stone gave Nebraska the lead with a go-ahead sac fly.

Casey Daiss then shut the door on Charleston by recording a fly out and strikeout, working around a two-out double and ultimately inducing a game-ending pop fly.