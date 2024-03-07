Nebraska baseball has had one of its most thrilling two-week runs in recent memory, highlighted by high-octane performances in high-leverage moments last weekend.

The Huskers (7-3) have won six of their last seven games, capturing two consecutive road series over Grand Canyon and College of Charleston, the latter of which featured Nebraska sweeping the Cougars by plating multiple runs in the ninth inning of all three to complete comebacks of 3-plus runs in each.

Nebraska won't have to hit any tarmacs this week, though, as it will be playing in its own friendly confines this week as it hosts South Alabama (10-3) for the Huskers' home-opening series in a three-game set (Friday at 4:05 p.m. CT; Saturday at 2:05 p.m. CT; Sunday at 12:05 p.m.)

Ahead of that series against the Jags – who have been on their own hot streak of similar success by winning five of their last eight – the Huskers trotted out head coach Will Bolt, veteran relief pitcher Kyle Perry and senior outfielder Cole Evans during weekly media availability on Wednesday.

That trio talked about the thrilling past two weeks of Husker baseball and previewed the upcoming homestand to kick things off at Haymarket Park. Here are three main takeaways from their time at the mic:

