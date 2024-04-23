Nebraska BSB Game Preview: Huskers vs. Kansas
Nebraska baseball stopped the bleeding this weekend – for the time being, anyway – and will get its second chance at some midweek revenge.
The Huskers (25-12, 8-4 Big Ten) are coming off a series victory over Maryland after sandwiching wins of 6-3 and 16-4 (seven-inning run-rule game) in Games 1 and 3 around an 11-2 loss in Game 2 at Haymarket Park.
Nebraska gets to stay home for its midweek battle tonight against Kansas (21-15, 9-9 Big 12). The matchup will serve as the Huskers' shot at redeeming their 13-11 road loss to the Jayhawks two weeks ago on Tuesday, April 9. Nebraska failed in its first Tuesday night redemption opportunity after having lost to Creighton on April 2 and again on April 16.
Below is a preview of what's on tap in tonight's game.
=================================
How to Watch or Listen
WHEN: Tuesday, April 23 – 6:05 p.m. CT
WHERE: Hawks Field at Haymarket Park (Lincoln, Neb.)
WATCH: B1G+
LISTEN: Huskers Radio Network with Dave Gustafson (play by play) and Ben McLaughlin (color) on the call.
>> Every game this season can be heard for free on Huskers.com and the Official Nebraska Huskers App for both iOS and android devices.
Pitching Matchup
RHP Drew Christo (1-2, 4.82 ERA) vs. LHP Evan Shaw (1-0, 7.71 ERA)
NOTES:
>> Junior Drew Christo is set to toe the rubber and make his ninth start of the season tomorrow night vs. Kansas.
>> Christo is 1-2 on the season and has compiled a 4.82 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 37.1 innings of work, while opposing hitters have posted a .236 batting average against the Elkhorn, Neb., native.
Series History
>> Through 253 all-time meetings, the Huskers hold a 149-102-2 advantage over the Jayhawks in the all-time series.
>> Nebraska and Kansas meet for the second time this season after the Jayhawks came away with a 13-11 win in a high-scoring midweek matchup earlier this month in Lawrence.
>> Tuesday’s tilt is the first trip to Lincoln for the Jayhawks since 2010, where KU took two of three games from the Big Red in a weekend series.
=================================
Player Spotlight
All game notes courtesy of Nebraska Athletics
Caron Named to Buster Posey Award Watch List
>> Nebraska catcher Josh Caron was named to the Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year Award Watch List, the Greater Wichita Area Sports Commission last week.
>> Caron is hitting .296 at the plate for the Huskers with eight doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 40 RBI.
>> The junior has hits in 17 of his last 19 games and leads NU with a dozen multi-hit performances this season.
=================================
Columbus Heating Up at the Plate
>> Ben Columbus has seen his offensive production begin to take shape since the first week of April.
>> After just five hits in Nebraska’s first 29 games this season, Columbus has hit 13-of-25 (.520) at the plate with a double, four home runs, 12 RBI and eight runs scored. The double and four homers are all of his extra-base hits this season and his first four career homers with the Big Red.
=================================
Brumbaugh Sets the Tone in Leadoff Spot
>> Cayden Brumbaugh is hitting .352 in the leadoff spot with 13 extra-base hits and 16 RBI, recording knocks in eight of his last 11 games.
>> The Edmond, Okla., native posted a pair of three-hit games against the Terrapins last weekend, finishing the series 7-for-13 (.538) with three doubles and five RBI.
>> Brumbaugh’s 38 hits are the second most on the Huskers this season, while the sophomore’s 13 multi-hit games lead the Big Red.
=================================
Silva Speed
>> Riley Silva has posted a .417 on-base percentage for Nebraska and collected his 10th multi-hit effort last Sunday against Maryland.
>> The Cambridge, Ontario, native has started 36 of the 37 games this season and holds a 1.000 fielding percentage (93-for-93) in center field for the Huskers.
>> Silva is one of nine DI players to steal 22-plus bases and be caught two-or-fewer times, including the only Power Five player this season.
>> The junior is the 10th NU player since 2000 to swipe at least 20 bases, including the first Husker with more than 20 stolen bases in a season since Alex Gordon in 2005.
=================================
More Hot Husker Bats
>> Cole Evans is hitting .285 with seven doubles, three home runs, and 32 RBI across 37 games, including 32 starts, while Rhett Stokes holds a .310 batting average with eight doubles and 10 RBI.
>> Dylan Carey has hits in seven of his last eight games and leads the Big Red with 12 doubles, while Tyler Stone is batting .320 with six doubles, five home runs and 22 RBI.
>> Garrett Anglim has posted knocks in each of his last four games, hitting .287 this season with five doubles, two homers and 20 RBI. Joshua Overbeek is batting .279 with five extra-base hits and 26 runs scored.
=================================
Bullpen Breakdown
>> Casey Daiss has a team-high four saves with a 1.93 ERA for the Huskers across 14.0 innings of work. Daiss has allowed just one earned run over his last nine appearances dating back to the first weekend of the season vs. Oklahoma.
>> Jalen Worthley is 2-0 with a trio of saves across a bullpen-high 20.1 innings, making a team-high seven multi-inning relief appearances for NU. The southpaw has punched out 17 batters while issuing just three walks.
>> Kyle Perry’s 17 relief appearances lead all NU relievers as the senior is 1-1 with a career-high tying three saves. Rans Sanders has a 3.18 ERA across 11.1 innings, and his 14 appearances rank as the second most for the Huskers.
>> Evan Borst is limiting opponents to a .125 batting average (4-for-32) this season, while posting 11 strikeouts over 9.2 innings of work.
>> Kyle Froehlich has appeared in 10 games for the Huskers, punching out 11 batters across 11.0 innings, while Tucker Timmerman leads all Nebraska freshman with 13 relief appearances.