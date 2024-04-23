Nebraska baseball stopped the bleeding this weekend – for the time being, anyway – and will get its second chance at some midweek revenge. The Huskers (25-12, 8-4 Big Ten) are coming off a series victory over Maryland after sandwiching wins of 6-3 and 16-4 (seven-inning run-rule game) in Games 1 and 3 around an 11-2 loss in Game 2 at Haymarket Park. Nebraska gets to stay home for its midweek battle tonight against Kansas (21-15, 9-9 Big 12). The matchup will serve as the Huskers' shot at redeeming their 13-11 road loss to the Jayhawks two weeks ago on Tuesday, April 9. Nebraska failed in its first Tuesday night redemption opportunity after having lost to Creighton on April 2 and again on April 16. Below is a preview of what's on tap in tonight's game.

Advertisement

How to Watch or Listen

WHEN: Tuesday, April 23 – 6:05 p.m. CT WHERE: Hawks Field at Haymarket Park (Lincoln, Neb.) WATCH: B1G+ LISTEN: Huskers Radio Network with Dave Gustafson (play by play) and Ben McLaughlin (color) on the call. >> Every game this season can be heard for free on Huskers.com and the Official Nebraska Huskers App for both iOS and android devices.

Pitching Matchup

RHP Drew Christo (1-2, 4.82 ERA) vs. LHP Evan Shaw (1-0, 7.71 ERA) NOTES: >> Junior Drew Christo is set to toe the rubber and make his ninth start of the season tomorrow night vs. Kansas. >> Christo is 1-2 on the season and has compiled a 4.82 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 37.1 innings of work, while opposing hitters have posted a .236 batting average against the Elkhorn, Neb., native.

Series History

>> Through 253 all-time meetings, the Huskers hold a 149-102-2 advantage over the Jayhawks in the all-time series. >> Nebraska and Kansas meet for the second time this season after the Jayhawks came away with a 13-11 win in a high-scoring midweek matchup earlier this month in Lawrence. >> Tuesday’s tilt is the first trip to Lincoln for the Jayhawks since 2010, where KU took two of three games from the Big Red in a weekend series.

=================================

Player Spotlight

All game notes courtesy of Nebraska Athletics