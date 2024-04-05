Friday night in Lincoln was all about Brett Sears. The Nebraska baseball ace pitcher, who entered the weekend already top five in the Big Ten in both ERA (1.36) and strikeouts (47), went the distance in a complete-game shutout to lead the Huskers past Ohio State in Game 1 of their three-game series at Haymarket Park.

Sears (6-0) threw all nine innings on 115 pitches with 81 pitches thrown for strikes (70.4 percent). He allowed just two hits, did not surrender any walks and finished with a season-high 10 strikeouts to lead the No. 24-ranked Huskers (21-6, 4-0 Big Ten) past the Buckeyes (12-13, 2-2).

Sears' previous high was nine strikeouts against New Mexico State on March 22, and he started the year with four consecutive outings in which he fired seven strikeouts in each game.

Sears allowed a leadoff single to begin Friday's game and then induced an inning-ending double play two batters later to kick start a run where he recorded 13 outs in a row. He then allowed a one-out single in the fifth inning before proceeding to record 14 outs in a row to end the game.

Clockwork.

The Husker offense played small ball in the first inning, plating one run on a single, bunt single, walk and an RBI groundout on a double play. Josh Caron then provided the Huskers with a 3-0 lead in the third inning with a one-out, two run single to plate Cole Evans (1-for-1 with a single and three walks) and Cayden Brumbaugh (2-for-4 with two runs scored).