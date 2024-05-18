Nebraska baseball heads into Saturday's regular season finale having clinched at least the No. 2 seed in the Big Ten Tournament. A share of the regular season B1G title and the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament are still in play for the Huskers heading into their final game.

Illinois and Nebraska are the only teams that remain alive for the Big Ten title and the B1G Tournament's No. 1 seed.

Below is a breakdown of how Nebraska can earn a co-title and the top seed, the eight-team B1G Tournament field that got locked in after Friday's games, the full updated standings, a refresher of tiebreaker procedures, Nebraska's potential first-round matchup and tourney path, other seed scenarios around the league and more.

