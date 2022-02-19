Nebraska bounces back with Game 3 win over Sam Houston

The Nebraska baseball team (1-2) got its first win of the 2022 season with a 12-9 victory over Sam Houston (2-1). The Huskers bounced back from two straight losses to the Bearkats at the beginning of the four-game series.

The Big Red got things going quickly with three straight hits to start the game. A sac fly, a double and a Bearkat error gave NU a 4-0 lead after just one inning.

Dawson McCarville got his first start as a Husker, and in his first inning, he had two outs in four pitches. On his fifth pitch, Nebraska made a fielding error and Sam Houston followed that with two doubles making it 4-2. McCarville got out of the inning with no further damage.

The Husker offense bounced right back and got five of their own in the second inning. The Big Red loaded the bases and Brice Matthews drove in a pair of runs with a double to left center field. A bases-loaded walk and a fielding error from the Bearkats gave NU a 9-2 lead heading into the third inning.

After giving up one more run, McCarville ended his day after four innings. The grad transfer gave up three runs on five hits and struck out three. Texas A&M transfer Mason Ornelas made his Husker debut, taking over for McCarville. The junior pitched three scoreless innings.

Nebraska looked like they were cruising to their first win, leading 11-3 in the bottom of the eighth inning, but after Ornelas allowed a run and left the bases loaded, CJ Hood came in to try and clean up the damage. Sam Houston cleared the bases, but Hood managed to keep it at just the four runs allowed.

Now leading 12-7, Jake Bunz came into the game to close things out. The junior threw just six pitches before exiting with an apparent elbow injury. Drew Christo took over and faced two batters. He hit one and gave up a home run to the other, bringing the game within three. Colby Gomes was brought to the mound to finish things, and he did just that.

After a closer finish than the Big Red would have hoped, they escaped with a 12-9 win, and are now in the win column with a chance to split the four-game series.