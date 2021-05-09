 HuskerOnline - Nebraska bounces back with a big win over Rutgers
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-09 17:30:58 -0500') }} baseball Edit

Nebraska bounces back with a big win over Rutgers

Blake Aerni • HuskerOnline
Staff
@BlakeAerni
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5MVUtFIFJPU0tBTSBSSVBTIFRISVMgR0FNRSBPUEVOLiDwn5KlPGJy Pjxicj5JdCYjMzk7cyBub3cgOC0zIEh1c2tlcnMgaW4gdGhlIDh0aC4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0kwUHBJMjdaNXQiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9JMFBwSTI3WjV0PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE5lYnJhc2thIEJhc2ViYWxs IChASHVza2VyX0Jhc2ViYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0h1c2tlcl9CYXNlYmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTM5MTUwMDY0NjkyMzIxNDg0 OD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXkgOSwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

The Nebraska baseball team (22-11) bounced back after a loss in the first game of a Sunday double-header and topped Rutgers (17-16) 15-5. This win is the Huskers' first win over the Scarlet Knights this season, after being swept by them last weekend.

NU was the first team on the board in this game, and the runs came in the third inning. Jaxon Hallmark started the rally with one out when he doubled, and a walk in the following at-bat put two runners on. Luke Roskam doubled as well, and that drove in two runs for the Big Red. Max Anderson advanced the senior to third with a base hit, and a pickoff attempt that was overthrown scored Roskam.

During that time, Chance Hroch was doing work on the mound. The righty threw four straight scoreless innings, and only allowed just four hits in that time. In the fifth inning however, Rutgers found their way home when a walked batter was advanced to third on a double and driven in by an infield ground out.

In the top of the sixth inning, rain started to come down with some force, and after Nebraska had a batter hit and another walked, the game was sent into a rain delay. Following the delay, the Huskers continued with the momentum and put up five runs in the sixth inning. Another walked batter loaded the bases for a wild pitch to score one run. Following that, another walk loaded the bases once more and Luke Roskam sent a ball over the left field wall for a grand slam home run, making the score 8-1.

Chance Hroch continued to pitch after the delay, however after giving up three hits for two runs, Max Schreiber came in to relieve him. The senior reliever retired the side and continued to impress for two and one-third innings where he only allowed two hits.

In the top of the eighth inning, NU drove in another run when Cam Chick singled to the infield. Now up 9-3, the Big Red headed into the ninth, and they weren't done yet. Two free bases set up for Joe Acker to drive in a run, and Spencer Schwellenbach drove in two more late in the inning with a double. A bases-loaded walk scored one more and Brice Matthews rounded out the Nebraska scoring with a two RBI single.

Now up 15-3, Jaxon Hallmark took the mound to close, and gave up a two-run home run. The senior was able to strike out two batters and get out of the game with no more damage done.

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Zb3UgY2FuJiMzOTt0IGtlZXAgYSBnb29kIGhpdHRlciBkb3duLjxi cj48YnI+Mi1SQkkga25vY2sgdmlhIHRoZSBiYXQgb2YgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9zcGVuY2Vyc2Nod2VsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5Ac3BlbmNlcnNjaHdlbGw8L2E+LiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vaVBhV3UxV0NQZSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2lQYVd1MVdDUGU8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTmVicmFza2EgQmFzZWJhbGwgKEBIdXNrZXJfQmFz ZWJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSHVza2VyX0Jh c2ViYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xMzkxNTA4MTA0OTc4NjUzMTg1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPk1heSA5LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=

Making a statement

The Huskers were swept at home last weekend by a conference opponent for the first time since 2009 when Missouri did just that. With the opportunity to play Rutgers the week after being swept by them, it was the perfect chance to bounce back. NU bounced back in a big way and put up 15 runs on the Scarlet Knights and won by 10. From the start, the Big Red put runs on the board with three in the third, and they didn't step off the gas after. Five runs in the sixth, one in the eighth and six in the ninth made a statement victory to bounce back after being swept.

Offense found momentum

Nebraska scored 15 runs in their past four games combined, but in this game they matched that in just nine innings. Luke Roskam led the way with two RBI in the third inning, and he added on four more with a grad slam in the sixth. Spencer Schwellenbach drove in two runs with his double in the ninth inning and Brice Matthews matched that number with a single later in the inning. Seven of the 10 Huskers that stepped up to the plate in this game got a hit, and that is exactly what this offense was looking for after a couple of games with cold bats.

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CcnljZSYjMzk7cyB0dXJuIG9uIHRoZSBtZXJyeS1nby1yb3VuZC4g 8J+OoDxicj48YnI+TlUgdGFja3Mgb24gYW5vdGhlciA2IHJ1bnMgaGVyZSBp biB0aGUgOXRoLiAxNS0zIPCfjL0gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL05I UkJnU2ZmakYiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9OSFJCZ1NmZmpGPC9hPjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IE5lYnJhc2thIEJhc2ViYWxsIChASHVza2VyX0Jhc2ViYWxsKSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0h1c2tlcl9CYXNlYmFsbC9z dGF0dXMvMTM5MTUxMTM4MjU1ODg3NTY0OD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5NYXkgOSwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

What's next

NU will close out the series on Monday with another game against Rutgers at 10:00 a.m. Following this pod series, the Big Red will travel back home to play Northwestern three times in Lincoln.

All four games can be streamed on BTN+ and heard on Husker Sports Network.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMjEiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL25lYnJhc2thLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy9uZWJyYXNrYS1ib3VuY2VzLWJhY2std2l0aC1hLWJpZy13aW4t b3Zlci1ydXRnZXJzIgogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBz ID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9j dW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFz eW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJz aW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNp b24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3Mu anMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwog IH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2 OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRm5lYnJhc2thLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdz JTJGbmVicmFza2EtYm91bmNlcy1iYWNrLXdpdGgtYS1iaWctd2luLW92ZXIt cnV0Z2VycyZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMTIxJmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIg Lz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==