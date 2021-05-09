HuskerOnline - Nebraska bounces back with a big win over Rutgers

The Nebraska baseball team (22-11) bounced back after a loss in the first game of a Sunday double-header and topped Rutgers (17-16) 15-5. This win is the Huskers' first win over the Scarlet Knights this season, after being swept by them last weekend.

NU was the first team on the board in this game, and the runs came in the third inning. Jaxon Hallmark started the rally with one out when he doubled, and a walk in the following at-bat put two runners on. Luke Roskam doubled as well, and that drove in two runs for the Big Red. Max Anderson advanced the senior to third with a base hit, and a pickoff attempt that was overthrown scored Roskam.

During that time, Chance Hroch was doing work on the mound. The righty threw four straight scoreless innings, and only allowed just four hits in that time. In the fifth inning however, Rutgers found their way home when a walked batter was advanced to third on a double and driven in by an infield ground out.

In the top of the sixth inning, rain started to come down with some force, and after Nebraska had a batter hit and another walked, the game was sent into a rain delay. Following the delay, the Huskers continued with the momentum and put up five runs in the sixth inning. Another walked batter loaded the bases for a wild pitch to score one run. Following that, another walk loaded the bases once more and Luke Roskam sent a ball over the left field wall for a grand slam home run, making the score 8-1.

Chance Hroch continued to pitch after the delay, however after giving up three hits for two runs, Max Schreiber came in to relieve him. The senior reliever retired the side and continued to impress for two and one-third innings where he only allowed two hits.

In the top of the eighth inning, NU drove in another run when Cam Chick singled to the infield. Now up 9-3, the Big Red headed into the ninth, and they weren't done yet. Two free bases set up for Joe Acker to drive in a run, and Spencer Schwellenbach drove in two more late in the inning with a double. A bases-loaded walk scored one more and Brice Matthews rounded out the Nebraska scoring with a two RBI single.

Now up 15-3, Jaxon Hallmark took the mound to close, and gave up a two-run home run. The senior was able to strike out two batters and get out of the game with no more damage done.