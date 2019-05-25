After a thumping in the matinée, the Nebraska Cornhuskers (31-21, 18-10 Big Ten) got the last laugh against the Michigan Wolverines (41-18, 19-9 Big Ten), taking the second game by a score of 7-3 advancing to the schools first conference final in the sport since 2014.

Following a shaky day game on the mound for the Huskers, starting pitcher Kyle Perry, reliever Robbie Palkert, and closer Colby Gomes held the Michigan batters to only three runs on six hits and seven strikeouts.

Nebraska got things going in the top half of the third when Spencer Schwellenbach came to the plate with bases loaded and two outs. Schwellenbach turned on a breaking ball and sent it to left field underneath the glove of Wolverine third baseman Blake Nelson. The single brought home Cam Chick and Aaron Palensky, giving Nebraska the all-important 2-0 early lead.

Michigan would answer right back in the bottom half of the inning, however, when Jesse Franklin sent a line drive into right field, scoring Ako Thomas from second and cutting the Nebraska lead in half.

Schwellenbach would gain that run back in the top of the fifth inning when he sent a line drive over the shortstop and into left field, scoring Angelo Altavilla from third base and putting Nebraska ahead 3-1.

The Wolverines would again answer Nebraska's run in the bottom half of the inning thanks to an RBI hit batter and a sacrifice fly to deep right field off the bat of cleanup hitter Jimmy Kerr, tying the game up at three.

Once the Wolverines tied it up in the fifth, the Huskers came right back in the top of the sixth inning to score two runs and never looked back on their way to a 7-3 victory.

The biggest scare of the night for the Nebraska defense came in the bottom of the ninth inning. Palkert was able to record the first two outs but ended up loading up the bases for closer Colby Gomes to come in for the save. In Gomes' twelfth save of the year, the freshman needed only two pitches to Michigan's cleanup batter to end the game on a pop-up to third base.