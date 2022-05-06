Nebraska battles back to beat Minnesota
The Nebraska baseball team (19-25, 7-9 Big Ten) went down early to Minnesota (12-31, 2-14 Big Ten) but battled back to win 12-5 on Friday night.
The Husker offense kicked things off in this game and from the jump, they took some pressure off the defense. With two runner on base, Leighton Banjoff hit a single that broke open the scoring. With the bases then loaded, Colby Gomes was hit by a pitch that walked in a second run in the first.
Shay Schanaman got the start in the bottom of the first and made the most of that half inning. The senior worked three straight outs off balls hit in play and got out holding onto the lead.
The second inning didn't go quite as well for Shanaman as a couple of base hits and a walk loaded the bases. The righty hit the next batter to walk in a run, and two sac flys gave Minnesota a 3-2 lead. An error in the next inning on a routine ground ball for out number three scored another and the Gophers led by two.
Garrett Anglim didn't wait long to answer the scoring from Minnesota. His single in the fourth inning drove in a run, and Max Anderson took back the lead with a three-run shot.
NU added two more runs in the top of the fifth inning, but Minnesota got one back in the bottom half making it 8-5 to the Big Red. Nebraska picked up another run in the sixth and that is when they started to take over.
Koty Frank took over on the mound and worked four and a third scoreless innings, allowing just two hits. The senior struck out four and kept the Huskers ahead in this one.
The runs kept coming for the offense as they added three more in the top of the ninth when some free baserunners were driven in by Griffin Everitt and a wild pitch giving NU a final 12-5 lead.
Frank's excellent work
Koty Frank was exactly what the Big Red needed in this game. After Schanaman got out to a bit of a shaky start and had to leave the game after four and two-thirds innings, Frank was up to the task. The senior pitched two and a third straight hitless innings, allowing no baserunners. After that, he allowed just two hits and still no more runs to hold the Gophers scoreless in his four and a third innings pitched. After the Minnesota offense got out to a strong start, Frank was able to settle it down and help Nebraska get the win.
Runs with two outs
The Husker offense scored their first six runs with two outs. After loading the bases in the first inning with two outs, Leighton Banjoff drove in the first run of the game and Colby Gomes earned an RBI when he was hit by a pitch. Then again in the fourth inning with two outs, back-to-back base hits drove in a run and Max Anderson cleared the bases with a three-run shot. Runs with two outs has been a positive trend this season for NU.
What's next?
The Big Red will be back in action on Saturday for the second game of the series at 6:00 p.m. The final game of the series starts at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday.
Both games can be streamed on B1G+ and heard on the Husker Radio Network.