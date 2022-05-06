Nebraska battles back to beat Minnesota

The Nebraska baseball team (19-25, 7-9 Big Ten) went down early to Minnesota (12-31, 2-14 Big Ten) but battled back to win 12-5 on Friday night.

The Husker offense kicked things off in this game and from the jump, they took some pressure off the defense. With two runner on base, Leighton Banjoff hit a single that broke open the scoring. With the bases then loaded, Colby Gomes was hit by a pitch that walked in a second run in the first.

Shay Schanaman got the start in the bottom of the first and made the most of that half inning. The senior worked three straight outs off balls hit in play and got out holding onto the lead.

The second inning didn't go quite as well for Shanaman as a couple of base hits and a walk loaded the bases. The righty hit the next batter to walk in a run, and two sac flys gave Minnesota a 3-2 lead. An error in the next inning on a routine ground ball for out number three scored another and the Gophers led by two.

Garrett Anglim didn't wait long to answer the scoring from Minnesota. His single in the fourth inning drove in a run, and Max Anderson took back the lead with a three-run shot.

NU added two more runs in the top of the fifth inning, but Minnesota got one back in the bottom half making it 8-5 to the Big Red. Nebraska picked up another run in the sixth and that is when they started to take over.

Koty Frank took over on the mound and worked four and a third scoreless innings, allowing just two hits. The senior struck out four and kept the Huskers ahead in this one.

The runs kept coming for the offense as they added three more in the top of the ninth when some free baserunners were driven in by Griffin Everitt and a wild pitch giving NU a final 12-5 lead.