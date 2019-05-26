Ohio State (35-25,13-12 Big Ten) claimed the Big Ten title on Sunday afternoon, with a 3-1 win over Nebraska (31-22, 16-10) in the Big Ten tournament championship game. The Buckeye win gives them an automatic bid into the NCAA Regionals set to take place next weekend. Sunday’s championship at TD Ameritrade Park was the second-largest crowd in college baseball this year, with 17,503 fans in attendance.

Matt Waldron started the day at the mound for NU before being relieved by Mike Waldron in the bottom of the fourth inning. Mike Waldron saw limited action and was quickly replaced by Shay Schanaman in the bottom of the fourth inning. Colby Gomes checked in during the bottom of the eighth inning and closed out the afternoon on the mound for NU.

Ohio State got things going in the bottom of the first inning. Following Waldron’s first strikeout of the afternoon, Brady Cherry singled one to left field, plating one runner, giving the Buckeye’s a 1-0 lead heading into the second inning.

NU started the title game on a slow offensive start not getting their first hit until the top of the third inning when Mojo Hagge singled down the left field line. Cherry stopped the Husker momentum, with a grab out in left field to get the third out for the Buckeye’s.

Two important video reviews favored Ohio State on Sunday, and the first came in the bottom of the fourth inning.

After Nick Erwin’s fly to right field, Brent Todys slid home for the Buckeyes but was ruled out by the umpires. The call was reviewed and reversed, giving OSU a 2-1 lead heading into the fifth inning.

The Huskers got the upper hand in the top of the sixth inning. Following a fielding error and two walks issued by the OSU defense, a bases-loaded walk by Gunner Hellstrom scored the first run of the game for Nebraska. The sophomore's at-bat cut the deficit to 2-1 entering the bottom of the sixth inning.

With Ohio State leading 2-1, Nebraska decided to challenge a call in the top of the seventh inning. With runners on second and third base with two outs, sophomore Aaron Palensky grounded one out to third base and was called out on an extremely close play at first. Following the review, Palensky was ruled out on the play and the inning ended with two Huskers stranded

The Buckeye bats stayed hot in the bottom of the eighth inning when a sacrifice fly from Conner Pohl scored one, extending the Buckeye lead to 3-1.

Ohio State’s defense held up the remainder of the game, as NU couldn’t get anything going offensively with the game ending on three straight strikeouts from Nebraska batters.