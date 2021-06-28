Nebraska basketball will travel to NC State for ACC/Big Ten Challenge

One of the final pieces to Nebraska's 2021-22 non-conference schedule was added to the puzzle, as the pairings for this year's ACC/Big Ten Challenge have started to surface.

It was officially announced on Monday that the Huskers would travel to take on North Carolina State in the first-ever meeting between the two programs.

The game will be played on Wednesday, Dec. 1, with tip time and television information announced at a later date.

All 14 games are carried on the ESPN family of networks (ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU) and available on the ESPN app.

Nebraska is 5-5 in the challenge since joining the Big Ten in 2011 and will be playing its third road game in the event in the past four years. Six of its 11 appearances in the challenge will now have been on the road.