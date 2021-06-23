Nebraska basketball unveils newcomer jersey numbers
The 2021-22 Nebraska basketball team got its offseason underway this month with the start of summer workouts. On Wednesday, the nine new additions to the roster officially joined the roster with jersey numbers.
|NAME
|NUMBER
|HT/WT
|POSITION
|YEAR
|
C.J. Wilcher
|
0
|
6-5/195
|
Guard
|
Fr.
|
Trey McGowens
|
2
|
6-4/191
|
Guard
|
Jr.
|
Quaran McPherson
|
3
|
6-4/180
|
Guard
|
Fr.
|
Jackson Cronin
|
4
|
6-2/188
|
Guard
|
Fr.
|
Bryce McGowens
|
5
|
6-6/170
|
Guard
|
Fr.
|
Kobe Webster
|
10
|
6-0/172
|
Guard
|
Sr.
|
Lat Mayen
|
11
|
6-9/205
|
Forward
|
Jr.
|
Sam Hoiberg
|
12
|
6-0/170
|
Guard
|
Fr.
|
Derrick Walker
|
13
|
6-8/232
|
Forward
|
Jr.
|
Trevor Lakes
|
14
|
6-7/215
|
Forward
|
Sr.
|
Chris McGraw
|
15
|
6-0/170
|
Guard
|
So.
|
Jace Piatkowski
|
21
|
6-3/184
|
Guard
|
RFr.
|
Keon Edwards
|
23
|
6-7/185
|
Guard
|
Fr.
|
Keisei Tominaga
|
30
|
6-2/176
|
Guard
|
So.
|
Wilhelm Breidenbach
|
32
|
6-9/210
|
Forward
|
Fr.
|
Oleg Kojenets
|
33
|
7-0/220
|
Forward
|
Fr.
|
Eduardo Andre
|
35
|
6-10/228
|
Center
|
Fr.
|
Dalano Banton
|
45
|
6-9/204
|
Guard
|
So.