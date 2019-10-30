News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-30 18:59:41 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Nebraska basketball to host Chicago wing Brandon Weston on official visit

Nebraska is close to locking in an official visit soon with four-star Chicago (IL) Morgan Park wing Brandon Weston.
Nebraska is close to locking in an official visit soon with four-star Chicago (IL) Morgan Park wing Brandon Weston.
Robin Washut • HuskerOnline
@RobinWashut
Senior Writer
Robin has been with HuskerOnline since July of 2008, focusing on Nebraska football team coverage as well as being the No. 1 Husker men's basketball team and recruiting writer.

As the Nebraska basketball team gets ready to get the 2019-20 season underway, recruiting hasn't slowed down much for head coach Fred Hoiberg and staff.The Huskers are already close to locking in a...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}