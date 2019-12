Nebraska basketball hosts North Dakota on Saturday. The Huskers are coming off a 70-56 win over Purdue last week. Nebraska heads into the matchup 5-6 overall, while North Dakota is 5-7 on the season.

On Friday, head coach Fred Hoiberg and junior guard Thorir Thorbjarnarson spoke to the media ahead of Saturday's game.

The Huskers and Fighting Hawks tip-off at 5 p.m. CST on BTN+.