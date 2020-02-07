Nebraska (7-15, 2-9 Big Ten) is looking to snap its seven-game losing streak this weekend. The Huskers head to Iowa City to take on Iowa (16-7, 7-5) on Saturday. Nebraska is coming off a 76-64 loss to Penn State, while Iowa suffered a 104-68 loss to Purdue on Wednesday. The last time the two teams met was in January, and Huskers pulled off a 76-70 win over the Hawkeyes in Lincoln.

Head coach Fred Hoiberg and guard Haanif Cheatham spoke to the media on Friday to preview Saturday's game.

Nebraska and Iowa tip-off at 5 p.m. CST on BTN.