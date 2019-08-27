Nebraska basketball locks in several new visits
As the recruiting calendar turns to the fall, head coach Fred Hoiberg and the Nebraska basketball team have already started the process of bringing its top prospects to campus.Here are several new ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news